Fishing report: The last report of the year … until we have ice

With many outdoor recreationalists focused on hunting and several marinas closing up shop for the year, it seems like this week’s fishing report will be the last one of the season.

We do, however, plan on getting back in the saddle once the ice fishing season rolls around. I’ve already spoken with several tackle shops around the state who have expressed interest in assisting with that.

So stay tuned and check back when lakes begin to freeze. Until then, get those streamers and October caddis ready because fall fishing is about to be in full swing.

Top picks

Gallatin River — The Canyon is still fishing great. Hoppers are almost gone, however they won't be finished until we see a few night-time freezes. Foam attractors, chubbies and hoppers will still be used for your top bug. Behind that successful anglers have been fishing various small flashy nymphs, Perdigons, hare's ears, prince nymphs and stoneflies. If you want to go dry-or-die, fish a chubby up top and an x-caddis or missing-link caddis as your dropper. Keep your eyes peeled for some fall baetis with these colder temps upon us. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — The Upper has been fishing good with hopper-dropper season still in full swing. Nymphing with a rubberlegs, a small flashy bead-head nymph or Perdigon in the early mornings has been productive. As the day heats up, switch to a small pink hopper with a black- and red-bodied ant or a purple-bodied beetle. Midday, drop off a small and flashy nymph such as a nymphicator or rainbow warrior. With fall temperatures, streamers have been a hot ticket as well. Small sculpins, sparkle minnows, and mini dungeons will likely be first out of your box. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Middle Fork of the Flathead River — Fish have been very cooperative on the Middle Fork. Parachute PMDs, parachute Adams and purple chubbies are consistently getting eats. October caddis, Griffith’s gnat and renegades will work too. If fish refuse to look up at your dry flies, a prince nymph, muskrat nymph or girdle bug will be worth a try. The trout are decent size, around 10-13 inches most of the time, and the larger models are expected to show once the spawning streams are high enough for fish to move back into the main river. The smoke on the south fork and north fork is thick enough to make your eyes water. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Montana

Beaverhead River — This area has just recently reopened to fishing. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Big Hole River — There are currently no fishing restrictions or closures from Maiden Rock to Dickie Bridge. Take a thermometer, check water temperatures and reel it in if temperatures reach 68 degrees. The good news is cooler temperatures will be rolling in this week. There might be a few tricos in the morning but hoppers will continue to get the trout’s attention for a little while longer. The hopper-dropper setup will be your workhorse. Have a prince nymph, black Spanish bullet or any other jig nymph behind your hopper. The cooler weather should get the fish active. Streamers will be a great choice here shortly.— The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Bighorn River — Fishing remains steady on the Bighorn. Mornings have been a bit slow but catching usually picks up around 11 a.m. Nymphing with Frenchies, worms, Perdigons, Caddis pupa and split-case PMDs are your best bet. There are a few fish up on black caddis, tan caddis and Psuedos. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.

Bitterroot River —Nights are getting cooler which has made for good catching on the Bitterroot over the past week. Water levels make it tough to float, so if you prefer to walk and wade this is a great place. Tricos are out in full force, especially on the lower river. Look for fish to be keying in on the small bugs from around 10 a.m. until noon or so. Size 18-22 duns and spinners like a Tucker’s Twiggy, Harrop’s CDC cripple, CDC duns or an Organza spinner are good flies to keep handy. 5-6x 5 tippet and drag-free drifts are essential. Before and after the hatches, hopper-droppers with Perdigons, jig princes, San Juans or rubberlegs have been productive. Ants and beetles are fishing well too. Don’t forget to twitch that hopper. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Blackfoot River — The Blackfoot is still fishing well. If you’re sick of squinting your way through trico hatches, good news: October caddis are starting to show. Terrestrial fishing remains steady when there aren’t any hatches. Your favorite pink, peach or tan hopper with a jig prince, TJ hooker, San Juan or Perdigon should work for your hopper-dropper setup. Streamers during the early morning are starting to work as the nights are getting colder and bringing water temps down. Sparkle minnows, Karnopp’s Space Invader, mini dungeons and Sculpzilla’s stripped or dead drifted are worth a shot. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Boulder River — The Boulder is fishing well with dry-dropper rigs being most dependable. Try a royal micro-chubby with a size 16 black copper John. Small terrestrial dries with small bead-head droppers are working best. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Clark Fork River, Missoula — The Clark Fork has been benefiting from the cold nights and by the weekend there should be cooler daytime temps as well. This means happier fish and better fishing. Tricos are out in full force in the mornings. Small flies, light tippet and drag free-drifts are a must. This is the hardest fishing of the year so bring you’re A-game. Size 18-22 CDC duns, Harrop’s last chance cripple, Organza spinners and drowned spinners will be the best bets while trying to match those hatches. Hoppers have been working before and after the trico hatches. Remember to twitch your hopper. Drop a rubberlegs, TJ hooker, San Juan, Perdigon or jig prince below your top bug. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Kootenai River — The catching has been good. Parachute mahogany, parachute Adams, and tan, orange or brown elk hair caddis will be your bread and butter on this stretch of water. With the water levels and temps often changing this time of year, keeping a renegade or Griffith's gnat handy is also a good call. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Madison River, Lower — The Lower Madison finally has water temps that are safe for fishing. Weeds are still a nuisance so dries and short-leash droppers have been the rig of choice. In the mornings a small Purple Haze or a mahogany are the best options, followed by hoppers and terrestrials mid-day, and some caddis into the evening. For a dropper, small and flashy has been the ticket. Tie on a lightening bug or green machine. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Missouri River, below Holter — Fishing is decent and water temps are hovering around 63 degrees. Hoppers and big ants have been the best way to get a bite, and there are still some tricos around during the mornings. A double-dry rig with a pink hopper or a size 8-10 Bubba’s ant as two choices for your top bug fished during the morning has been most productive. If fish aren’t rising, the most popular nymph rig combo has been a Zirdle bug and zebra midge or Frenchie. It’s still weedy out there, but hopefully that will clear up by the end of the month. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.

Rock Creek (East) — Terrestrials are still the name of the game, but as temperatures drop they're on their last legs. The bigger, smarter trout have looked at a lot of foam by this time of the year, so try a more natural-looking bug like a parachute hopper or Dave's hopper. It's also a good time of year to huck some junk through some riffles or into a deep pool and see if anything chases. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Billings.

Rock Creek (West) — Great news for all you near-sighted fly fisherman, October caddis are starting to show, so you can ditch the tricos. Terrestrial fishing will still be your bread and butter when the hatches aren’t active. Hoppers have been sizes 12-14 in pink or tan. Drop a stonefly nymph or Perdigon off the back if they aren’t coming up for the hopper. A size 16-18 ant is another good bet for some nice fish being taken on top. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Spring Creek — This area is still producing. Dry-droppers will be the ticket. Try different combinations of grasshoppers up top with a nymph off the back. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Stillwater River — Hoopers are still working good and a size 12 purple chubby has been the hot ticket recently. Gold Humphrey's stones and pink hair's ears have also been working. Flashy nymphs have been the most productive droppers. Silver lightning bugs, HR Duracells, rubberlegs. Streamer fishing has only been getting better. Grinches, thin mints and Kreelex minnows are all effective. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Yellowstone River, Big Timber — Fishing on the Yellowstone has been somewhere between fair and good. Nymph and dry-dropper rigs are both catching fish. Also, look for rusty and trico spinner falls for surface action. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Yellowstone River, Columbus — Hopper-droppers will be your go-to for a little while longer until it becomes too cold for terrestrials. Streamer action with coffee sparkle minnows and big white patterns has also been good. There have also been some impressive blue-winged olive hatches. Not many big fish have been showing interest in those yet, but a size 20 BWO dry will be a good match to the hatch. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Yellowstone River, Livingston — There are some heavy storms moving in through the weekend with temperatures above freezing up high, so keep an eye out for mud plugs. We should see freezing temps at higher elevations come Monday evening, so that should halt any mud coming through. Due to how the Yellowstone has been fishing this season, the mud plugs shouldn't slow the fishing too much. Hoppers and streamers are all that folks have been fishing recently because 90% of the bug life was flushed through during the June floods. The only thing available to the fish right now are terrestrials and other baitfish. Terrestrials are tapering off for the season, but you will still get an eat or two out of them until they are killed off by freezing temperatures. The go-to streamer recently has been the full-size or mini sex dungeon in yellow, olive, white or black. A few more streamers to try would be the McCune's sculpin, hare sculpin, butt monkey, Drunk & Disorderly, dolly llama, Kreelex, wooly bugger or Krystal bugger. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.