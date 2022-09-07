Fishing report: The crowds are gone, but the fish aren’t

I do enjoy the company of most people, I swear.

But if I were given a choice between meeting up with a group of people at some sort of adult function versus spending a weekend alone on the river, I’d choose the latter.

September through mid-October boasts some of the best fishing Montana has to offer.

Along with the reduced angling pressure while out on the water, we will also welcome some cooler weather. This means the fish are more active and we don’t have to get up at 4:30 a.m. to beat the heat.

Top picks

Holter Reservoir — Rainbow trout fishing has been good throughout the reservoir while trolling cowbells with lead core line or running brightly colored crankbaits during the early morning hours. Walleye and perch action has been great while jigging with crawlers in 15-25 feet of water around the docks at the public boat ramps, the Clay Banks, Mann Gulch, Cottonwood Creek and around weed beds and other points. A few kokanee can be found during the early morning or late evening hours toward the lower end of the reservoir while trolling flashers tipped with a spinner and shoepeg corn in 40-60 feet of water. — FWP, Helena.

Lake Koocanusa — It’s kokanee snagging season. Fire up those smokers and go get you some! — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Middle Fork of the Flathead River — The stretch between Bear Creek to just below West Glacier is fishing great. Water is on the low side pretty much everywhere, but this area has a lot of deep pools holding some nice fish. September means it’s time for the October caddis. So pack your orange stimulators, orange elk hair caddis and cinnamon elk hair caddis. The stimulators will be sizes 10-12 and the elk hair caddis have worked best in sizes 8-10. A purple haze will work during the heat of the day. In the evening, try a Griffith’s gnat, renegade or parachute black gnat. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Montana

Big Hole River — There are currently no fishing restrictions or closures from Maiden Rock to Dickie Bridge. Take a thermometer, check water temperatures and reel it in if temperatures reach 68 degrees. The good news is cooler temperatures will be rolling in this week. There might be a few tricos in the morning but hoppers will continue to get the trout’s attention for a few more weeks. The hopper-dropper setup will be your workhorse. Have a prince nymph, black Spanish bullet or any other jig nymph behind your hopper. The cooler weather should get the fish active. Streamers will be a great choice here shortly. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Bighorn River — Recent flow changes have made for inconsistent catching, but overall fishing is decent. There is a fair amount of vegetation to deal with below 3 Mile. Fish are eating nymphs such as Frenchies, split-case PMDs, red-bead Perdigons, worms and various caddis pupa patterns. There are a few fish looking up during the afternoons for black caddis, tan caddis and pseudos. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.

Bitterroot River — Nights are getting cooler which has made for good catching on the Bitterroot over the past week. Water levels make it tough to float, so if you prefer to walk and wade this is a great place. Tricos are out in full force, especially on the lower river. Look for fish to be keying in on the small bugs from around 10 a.m. until noon or so. Size 18-22 duns and spinners like a Tucker’s Twiggy, Harrop’s CDC cripple, CDC duns or an Organza spinner are good flies to keep handy. 5-6x 5 tippet and drag-free drifts are essential. Before and after the hatches, hopper-droppers with Perdigons, jig princes, San Juans or rubberlegs have been productive. Ants and beetles are fishing well too. Don’t forget to twitch that hopper. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Blackfoot River — The Blackfoot is still fishing well. Tricos are out and the terrestrial fishing remains steady. Tricos will usually be seen during the morning. A size 18-22 Tucker’s Twiggy, Harrops CDC cripple, Organza spinner or drowned spinner with 5-6x tippet and a drag-free drift is the key. If tricos aren’t up, your favorite pink, peach or tan hopper with a jig prince, TJ hooker, San Juan or Perdigon should work. Streamers during the early morning are starting to work as the nights are getting colder and bringing water temps down. Sparkle minnows, Karnopp’s Space Invader, mini dungeons and Sculpzilla’s stripped or dead drifted are worth a shot. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Boulder River — The Boulder is fishing pretty well as trout continue to eat hoppers and other terrestrials. Look for spinner fall, trico and rusty hatches in the mornings. Golden stone dries with a bead-head dropper has also been an effective strategy. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Walleye and an occasional perch have been caught in 15-18 feet of water between Chinamen’s and Court Sheriff, around Duck Creek and between Pond 4 and Pond 3, including the river channel. The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers with silver, purple or red spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech, or on crankbaits. A few rainbows have also been caught in 30 feet of water between White Earth and Round Top on bottom bouncers, or with yellow or green crankbaits. Shore fishing is slow. — FWP, Helena.

Clark Fork River, Missoula — The Clark Fork has been benefiting from the cold nights and by the weekend there should be cooler daytime temps as well. This means happier fish and better fishing. Tricos are out in full force in the mornings. Small flies, light tippet and drag free-drifts are a must. This is the hardest fishing of the year so bring you’re A-game. Size 18-22 CDC duns, Harrop’s last chance cripple, Organza spinners and drowned spinners will be the best bets while trying to match those hatches. Hoppers have been working before and after the trico hatches. Remember to twitch your hopper. Drop a rubberlegs, TJ hooker, San Juan, Perdigon or jig prince below your top bug. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Flathead Lake — Perch have been biting full speed, especially near the Polson area. One of the best ways to get a bite is by using a good-sized chunk of perch meat. These tasty pan fish should continue to bite well into fall. Smallmouth bass are also on the chew. No boat? No problem. You can catch those hard fighters off the dock. Also on the horizon is the 2022 Fall Mack Days fishing tournament which spans Sept. 15 until Nov. 13. Up to $200K in cash and prizes will be on the line (pun intended). — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Gallatin River — The Canyon is still fishing great. Successful anglers have been running foam chubbies, hoppers, sallies or spruce moths for a top bug. Behind the top bug, try dropping a Perdigon, hare's ear, prince nymph or stonefly. If you want to go dry or die, fish a chubby as your top fly and an x-caddis or missing link caddis as your dropper. The hoot-owl restrictions have been lifted on the lower Gallatin and east Gallatin, but it would still be wise to carry a thermometer and reel in if temps hit 68 or higher. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Georgetown Lake — Fishing has been slower, but subsurface with leeches, Carey specials and sheep creeks will all work well. The cooler temperatures will start to get the fish active so be ready. Purple hazes, ants and hoppers on the surface can be productive. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Glacier National Park — With all the smoke in the area, there isn’t much to report because it can be hazardous on the lungs to hike in such poor air quality. Once the smoke clears, fishing is expected to be good. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Hauser Reservoir — A few perch and walleye are still being picked up in the Causeway arm while jigging or slip-bobber fishing. The rainbow trout bite has been good, and most are being picked up between York Bridge and Hauser Dam while trolling cowbells with lead core line, or bottom bouncing night crawlers in 20-30 feet of water. — FWP, Helena.

Lake Mary Ronan — Anglers have reported excellent perch fishing. There have also been some rainbow trout that are willing to come out and play as well. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Madison River, Lower — This stretch still has lethal water temps for trout. There are better options elsewhere. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — Hopper dropper season is in full swing right now. As the day heats up, switching to a small pink hopper with a black- and/or red-bodied ant or a purple-bodied beetle has been fairly productive. Midday, dropping off a small and flashy nymph such as a Nymphicator or a rainbow warrior has been the ticket. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Missouri River, below Holter — Fishing is decent and water temps are hovering around 65-67 degrees. Hoppers and big ants have been the best way to get a bite, and there are more and more tricos around during the mornings. A double-dry rig with a pink hopper and a size 8-10 Bubba’s ant off the back fished during the morning has been most productive. There are fewer caddis around these days, but fish haven’t shown much interest in them for a while. If fish aren’t rising, the most popular nymph rig combo has been a Zirdle bug and zebra midge. It’s still weedy out there, but hopefully this incoming cold blast should help clear things up. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.

Noxon Rapids Reservoir — Trout have been on the chew at the mouths of feeder creeks and bays that receive runoff from streams. Inline spinners and night crawlers have been productive, as have hopper-dropper setups. Walleye are hanging out around deep, rocky points. Try pulling a deep-diving crankbait near the three main lake bridges. Bottom-bouncing has been another popular method to get a bite. Northern are biting in the 10-15 foot range. Lures such as spinnerbaits, swimbaits, soft plastic jerk baits and crankbaits should do the trick. Smelt under a bobber will work year-round for pike. Bass can be found close to deep weed lines, points and bridge areas. Drop-shot worms and small swimbaits have been good bets, as have top-water lures early and late in the day. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.

Pablo Reservoir — There have been a decent amount of crappie taken from Pablo, and some big ones to boot. One angler recently reported reeling in about a two-pounder. Folks have also seen good largemouth bass fishing with some fish up to six pounds. There are also a few pike to be had. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Rock Creek (West) — Not much has changed on Rock Creek during the last couple weeks. There are tricos out in the mornings and terrestrial fishing in the afternoons. Be ready with size 18-22 trico duns and spinners like Tucker’s Twiggy, Harrop’s last chance cripple, drowned spinners and CDC duns. Hoppers have been sizes 12-14 in pink or tan. Drop a stonefly nymph or Perdigon off the back if they aren’t coming up for the hopper. A size 16-18 ant is another good bet for some nice fish being taken on top. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Stillwater River — An attractor dry with a dropper has still been fishing well. Throw something more natural like a PMX or a Dave's hopper for better production as summer turns to fall. A simple black bugger or Grinch bugger has also been producing well. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Yellowstone River, Big Timber — The ’Stone fishing is fair as dry-dropper rigs are still catching fish. Look for trout taking tricos and rusty spinners on the surface. Short nymph rigs are also working. Try tying on a Pat’s rubberlegs with a prince nymph. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Yellowstone River, Columbus — A dry-dropper setup during the early mornings when temps are cool has worked best. A hopper dropper rig has still been a go-to as fish are still looking up for big bugs. Beetles and ants are also great options. Throw a hopper with a sunken ant tied off the back as you would a dropper and you'll be tempting some fish to the surface. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Yellowstone River, Livingston — The Yellowstone trout haven't loved these warm water temperatures, however the cold blast on deck this weekend should help. Hoppers and streamers is all that’s been worth fishing recently because 90% of the bug life was flushed away during the June floods. The only foods available are terrestrials and baitfish. Try various hoppers like the thunder thigh, panty dropper, Morrish, chubbies or water walkers. Our favorite streamer recently has been the sex dungeon, full size and mini, in yellow, olive, white or black. A few more streamers to try would be the McCune's sculpin, hare sculpin, butt monkey, Drunk & Disorderly, dolly llama, Kreelex, wooly bugger and Krystal bugger. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.