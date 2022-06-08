Fishing report: Runoff a common theme; salmonfly hatch looms

As is the case during runoff season, fluctuating water levels can send anglers scrambling for a Plan B or Plan C depending on flows and conditions. The top picks on Monday or Tuesday can change before week’s end. So be sure to check in with local tackle shops for advice before setting any plans in stone.

Bass, trout or walleye fishing in lakes and reservoirs will be a nice fallback option if your favorite river or stream is still blown out. Once conditions stabilize and depending on which region you'll be fishing, the highly anticipated salmonfly hatch will hopefully live up to the hype as hungry trout craving protein have been known to aggressively take these large bugs.

Top picks

Beaverhead River — From Grasshopper to the dam, fishing continues to be excellent for both wading and drift boats. Patterns like psycho mays in brown or olive, sow bugs in all colors, and aquatic worms have been fishing best. The usual Perdigons and sunkists are working as well. Water temps should be warming during coming days and things should begin to shift toward a summertime routine with hatches and fish more spread out. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Lake Koocanusa — The rainbow trout fishing is great, with some larger models to boot. Most fish range in weight from 1 to 8 pounds. Anglers are getting bit trolling double-hook streamers or black and silver plugs. The kokanee fishing is slow due to the colder-than-normal water temperature. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.

Nelson Reservoir — Water levels are expected to rise during the coming days, but in the meantime walleye fishing has been excellent. Limits have been common with anglers using the tried and true methods of trolling bottom bouncers and crank baits. Night crawlers have also been producing. — Hardware Hank, Malta.

Noxon Rapids Reservoir — The bass fishing is excellent. During a recent tournament, landing a 4-pound-plus largemouth was a common occurrence. You don't need tournament-level experience to get bit, though. Novice anglers are also having success with night crawlers and spinners. Water temps range from about 55-59 degrees, and runoff has reduced the clarity to about 2-4 feet. Large and smallmouth bass are moving into their pre-spawn and spawning patterns and being caught in flooded timber. Pike are being pulled out of weed beds and shallow coves and creeks. Rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout are being caught in feeder creeks using inline spinners. Walleye are still being caught on deep-diving crankbaits, and perch are biting near shallow stumps next to banks and coves. As a good rule of thumb, most fish are moving into the shallows as spring progresses and water levels rise. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.

Around Montana

Ackley Lake — Trout have been on the chew as anglers have had success using salmon eggs and crawlers. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Big Hole River — Water levels have been rising over the past several days due to the rainfall. Fishing will be a little more difficult until the fish acclimate to the new water levels and temps. The usual suspects have been producing: Pats rubber legs, San Juan worms, lightning bugs and bright-colored streamers fished near the bank. Try to focus on any slack water, inside seams and softer water habitat where the fish can seek refuge from the current. There will be a few Mother’s Day caddis and blue-winged olives around, but everybody’s anxiously awaiting the arrival of the salmonflies. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Bighorn River — Once flows stabilize (4,000 CFS as of Tuesday), the excellent fishing on rainbow and brown trout is expected to pick up where it left off. Fish have been taking orange scuds, wire and squirmy worms, LBFs, quills and small Perdigons. While there has been plenty of baetis and midges coming off the water, dry fly fishing might be on the slower side. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.

Bitterroot River — As is a common theme across the state this week, water levels are going up and down and it’s pretty muddy. Levels will continue to fluctuate, so anglers are advised not to fish in these conditions. Wait for the water to clear up and it will fish. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Blackfoot River — The water is big and dirty. When the river is fishable, be ready for salmonflies! — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Boulder River — Runoff season has made for high, muddy water with poor fishing. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — The best action is from the Silos to the Ponds for both rainbows and walleyes. Rainbows are being caught out from the Silos on spoons, cowbells or crankbaits. The walleye action is picking up around the Silos and from Duck Creek to Pond 1 while using crankbaits or bottom bouncers with a worm. Mid-reservoir and the north end is not producing many fish. The water level is rising and a lot of anglers are getting out. Boats can be launched at Broadwater Bay, Goose Bay, Duck Creek and Chinamen’s. — FWP, Helena.

Clark Canyon Reservoir — Less-than-optimal weather and conditions have deterred most anglers. Check back next week. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Clark Fork River, Missoula — Big, muddy and to be avoided. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Cooney Reservoir — Water is going over the spillway and is off-colored due to the recent rains and runoff. The trout bite has been good from both boats and shore. Worms and Powerbait have been the most productive. Perch and walleye are just starting to bite with leaches or worms under a slip bobber being the go-to method for perch. The walleye are taking Rapalas and soft plastics in shallow water during early mornings and late evenings. — Cooney State Park.

Deadman’s Basin — Plenty of customers have been dropping by to purchase worms, but they haven’t circled back to give a report. Conditions would suggest that fish are around and biting. — Cozy Corner Bar, Lavina.

Echo Lake — This body of water has become one of the most popular fisheries in the area. Anglers will have a shot at an array of species, such as large and smallmouth bass, crappie, perch, kokanee, rainbows, brookies and pike pushing 20 pounds. Kokanee are being caught in deeper water with jigging and trolling being the go-to methods. Maggots will consistently attract hungry kokanee, especially when using a multi-hook rig capable of presenting bait or a lure in two or more different water columns. Crappie tubes and night crawlers are working well for crappie. If you’re looking for a trophy, the pike will chase flutter spoons, a smelt under a bobber or a smelt laying on the bottom. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead Lake (North) — If you’re looking for lake trout, the north end of Flathead is better than the southern end. If you’re out there on the right day, you can get a few but the bite isn’t what it once was due to the fishing pressure. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead Lake (South) — Due to heavy gillnetting, the lake trout population has substantially thinned out in this area. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead River, above the lake — Fishing here is not recommended due to heavy runoff. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead River, below Kerr Dam — See above. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Fort Peck Reservoir, dam area — The weather wasn’t conducive to catching last weekend but the fish are there. With better conditions on the horizon the bite is expected to pick up. Walleye, pike, lake trout and even a few salmon have been on the menu lately. Jigs, minnows and plastics have been the ticket for walleye. Crank baits and crawler harnesses have also been effective. The salmon bites have come by accident with anglers targeting walleye using deep-diving crankbaits. — Lakeridge Lodging & Bait Shop.

Fort Peck Reservoir, Fourchette Bay — Fishing has been OK, but the not-so-distant future boasts some optimism. Walleye are expected to be upriver, coming through the narrows during the next week or two. — Hardware Hank, Malta.

Gallatin River — More run off, anyone? The Gallatin is high and muddy. We should see a rising trend over the next week. This probably isn't the best place to head at the moment. If it’s your only option, head way up toward the park. This water is a little clearer and little more manageable on foot. Larger patterns. Like Pat’s Rubberlegs and worms, will tend to produce more fish because the fish will actually be able to see the bugs. Dry flies will probably not be around unless you are near the park during the afternoon. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Georgetown Lake — Fishing sub-surface with midge imitations or balance leeches during mid-morning and mid-afternoon will be the ticket until the calibaetis show up. Slowly stripping a balance leech, believe it or not, has also been a productive strategy. There are fish trying to spawn, so look for the fish that have dropped back to slightly deeper water. They’re very, very hungry. Check the FWP Regulations for the closure on the SE shoreline. Do not fish that area; it is illegal. It will open July 1. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.

Glacier National Park — Middle Two Medicine, Lake McDonald and Avalanche Lake are fishable. The hike-in lakes off Going-To-The-Sun-Road are not accessible due to snowpack. Middle Two Medicine is fishing very well. Hot flies during this time of year are usually egg-sucking leaches, renegades, prince nymphs, parachute Adams and grey wolfs. Add a zebra midge to your shopping list as well if you head to Middle Two Medicine. Spin fisherman can put those flies behind a casting bobber. They can also cast a spoon. Three-quarter ounce to an ounce will be needed to cast out far enough and fish the appropriate 10-12-foot depth. The rivers are blown out. Mosquitos are also out so bring the bug spray. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Hauser Reservoir — Rainbow trout continue to be picked up near Riverside Campground, the Causeway and Black Sandy while using Power Bait, plain crawlers or casting spoons. Trolling cowbells and wedding ring combos or crankbaits out from Black Sandy, White Sandy, Devils Elbow and York Bridge is also producing good numbers. A few walleye and perch continue to be picked up in Lake Helena and the Causeway Arm while trolling crankbaits or bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses. — FWP, Helena.

Holter Reservoir — Anglers are picking up rainbows using floating jigs and crawlers, various flies, Power Bait or spoons near the Gates of the Mountains, Holter Lake Campground and Departure Point. Good numbers are also being found between Split Rock and the Dam while pulling cowbells and spinner combos or various crankbaits. Walleye and perch continue to show up just inside the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains, near Cottonwood Creek and around most of the public boat docks on the lower end of the reservoir, while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses or pitching jigs tipped with crawlers. — FWP, Helena.

Lake Mary Ronan — Both perch and kokanee are on the chew. There are some pike mixed in as well. Traditional methods like jigging will get perch to bite. Successful kokanee anglers will be fishing deeper water working multiple water columns until they find where exactly the fish are hanging out that day. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Madison River, Lower — Flows have been increased to simulate run off and water temps are in the low 50's. BWO's, caddis and the occasional yellow sally are out and about. Fish have been starting to hit Chubbies so don't forget those at home. Depending on time of day and conditions, you can bet on some kind of surface action. Subsurface can still be a productive option with a variety of things working such as a crayfish, worms, eggs, BWO nymphs, caddis emergers, yellow sally nymphs, Perdigons and scuds. If you're on the river early enough and don't see much action, throw a streamer until things heat up and fish become more active. Check the flows before you go and be wary of changing conditions. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — Mud everywhere, especially below the West Fork. Both Cabin Creek and the West Fork are pumping mud into the river on and off depending on the weather. Moving fast and covering a lot of water usually produces best, although for some holes it's smart to work through them slowly. For sub-surface, use a rubberlegs or worms with something small and flashy trailing. The fish don't seem to be too particular yet with dry flies. Anything rising will usually eat any midge or beatis passing by. Streamers are a great choice right now, so make sure to work the undercut banks as much as the big holes. Fishing between the lakes isn't recommended as the low flows are already putting enough pressure on the spawning fish. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Missouri River, below Holter — Normally the Mo is a reliable safe haven while other bodies of water are unfishable during runoff. However due to recent dam restoration, the flows have prevented much by way of a bite. Once flows stabilize again, anything in the PMD arena – dry or wet – should work just fine. For nymphs, flashback gunner in about a 16 or a trench Perdigon will do the trick. For swinging streamers, perch patterns in a size 4 or a thin mint in a size 8 have been reliable. Anglers can also expect quite a bit of boat traffic. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.

Missouri River, Fort Benton — Water levels are low and the fishing is slow. The reservoirs in the area are experiencing similar conditions. Anglers itching to get out will have to be patient until conditions become more inviting. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.

Pablo Reservoir — One group reportedly caught some largemouth bass in the 4-8 pound range, but did they not provide details beyond that. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Rock Creek (West) — Rock Creek is big and dirty, but fishable. No Salmonflies just yet, but any day now we will start to see them. Salmonfly nymphs and San Juan worms are the key right now. Look for any place the water slows down and you’ll find fish. Wading conditions aren’t ideal at the moment. Stick to walking the banks and be ready to move a lot to find slow water. If you’re floating, be careful out there. The Creek is moving fast and if you aren’t and experienced rower, sit this one out. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

South Fork of the Flathead River — To be avoided during runoff, which will hopefully subside toward the end of June. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Spring Creek — It’s fishing well and with subsurface especially productive. Various nymphs and streamers have been doing the job. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Stillwater River — Fishing the Stillwater is not recommended during runoff, which will continue for most of June. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Swan Lake — Runoff has turned off the bite. Within the next two weeks as water levels recede, Swan will be a popular lake trout destination. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Upper Clark Fork — Fishing has been up and down with the fluctuation of flows recently. By and large it’s still a subsurface game as well. On the upper stretches, scuds, small pheasant tails, San Juan worms and hares ears have all been productive. As you move downstream, add a stonefly nymph or two. Streamer fishing has been good as well. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Yellowstone River, Big Timber — Big, high and brown water. Fishing is poor at the moment. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Yellowstone River, Livingston — The ’Stone is high and dirty. It is currently sitting at 14,200 CFS. Expect it to keep going up with warm weather in the forecast. Keep an eye on the flow. If you are forced to head this way, try a big black stonefly and a big chunky soft hackle right in the soft water on the bank. Streamers can also be a great option because of the large presentation. Olive and black colors will work best in the muddy water. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for the Montana Standard and writer for frontpagebets.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@mtstandard.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

