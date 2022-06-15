Fishing report: Lots of bugs and lots of water

Throughout Montana and Wyoming, the effects of runoff season have ranged from slightly inconvenient to catastrophic and devastating.

With warm weather forecasted later this week, water levels are expected to be on the rise again. Climbing temperatures will also galvanize two of the most popular hatches for fly fishing in the western United States.

Diehards who are still frequenting fluctuating rivers like the Blackfoot and Big Hole are eagerly awaiting a full-on arrival of salmonflies. Anglers heading toward still-water opportunities will be welcomed by callibaetis hatches in the near future.

Wherever you decide to drop a line in the water, be on the lookout for floating debris. It’s also important to check the flows if you’re zeroing in on a river, stream or creek. Misery is always right around the corner, even on a beautiful June afternoon.

Top picks

Ackley Lake — The fish are craving protein and anglers are having a blast, catching both trout and musky. For rainbow and brown trout, the key is to cast your line into the water. Once you’ve accomplished that feat, if a trout notices your bait or lure, there is a great chance you’ll get a bite. If you’re targeting one of the 30-40-inch musky that anglers have caught recently, smelt will be a good bet. Attach a lead weight about 18-24 inches above your hook and let it sink. The smelt will hover in the strike zone just off the bottom. One person recently reported four hits in one day fishing musky. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Missouri River, below Holter — Old reliable … The Mo’ continues to steadily produce. Even with flows increasing each day, the visibility is clear enough and trout are biting. Be sure to check the flows before heading out. The higher the flows, the deeper you’ll need to drop your nymph. Once flows eclipse 10,000 CFS, wade fishermen might want to think twice before getting in the water. Fish will continue to bite with flows up to or over 20,000 CFS. As of Wednesday this stretch was running at 7,020 CFS and 55 degrees. Caddis and PMDs are hatching in the late afternoon. The 3-4 p.m. window has been ideal for dry flies. Perdigon style nymphs have been the ticket. Anything that gets down low and imitates a PMD or caddis nymph should get a bite. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.

Noxon Rapids Reservoir — Once the weather starts warming up later in the week, the outstanding fishing is expected to continue. The bass fishing has been excellent. During a recent tournament, landing a 4-pound-plus largemouth was a common occurrence. You don't need tournament-level experience to get bit, though. Novice anglers are also having success with night crawlers and spinners. Water temps are hovering right around 58 degrees. Large and smallmouth bass are moving into their pre-spawn and spawning patterns and being caught in flooded timber. Pike are being pulled out of weed beds and shallow coves and creeks. Rainbow, brown and cutthroat trout are being caught in feeder creeks using inline spinners. Walleye are still being caught on deep-diving crankbaits, and perch are biting near shallow stumps next to banks and coves. As a good rule of thumb, most fish are moving into the shallows as spring progresses and water levels rise. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.

Montana

Beaverhead River — The Beaverhead continues to fish well and the water is clear, running at about 318 CFS. The fish are on the bottom, so the main focus of your nymph rig should be to get down low. Once you’ve met that objective, rotate your bugs between psycho Mays, olive bullets, SJ worms and scuds. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Big Hole River— The big hole seems to have peaked at over 6,000 CFS, so be careful out there and do not attempt to float if you are not experienced behind the oars. A few salmon flies were spotted earlier in the week but with this cooler weather it has slowed things down. Look for them to return later in the week with the warmer weather. Pat’s Rubber Legs, size 4-6, and pink or red San Juan worms, size 8-12, have been the go-to. It is streamer water out there so be sure to pack your Dungeons, Sculpzillas, Peanut Envies, JJs and all other big favorites. Again, be careful! — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte

Bighorn Lake, Horseshoe Bend — Fisherfolks reported crappie were especially cooperative this week on a white jig. Smallmouth bass are also chomping jigs and minnows. Catfish have been caught regularly as well. The fishing dock is in the water and producing sauger. The Marina, cafe and campgrounds are all open daily, and the water level is good for launching all size boats at the ramp.— Horseshoe Bend Marina.

Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — The walleye and smallmouth bass bite has been steady. Walleye have been hitting mostly on deep-diving crankbaits and jigs. Smallmouth have been hungriest during the early morning before it gets too hot. Top-water lures have been effective as have paddle-tail swim baits and crankbaits. — Scheels, Billings.

Bighorn River — Flows are on the way up as of Wednesday. We will be seeing 1,000 CFS increases until reaching 9,500 CFS. Expect the fishing to be somewhat inconsistent until flows stabilize next week. The good news is the river is 'gin' clear and fishes great in higher water. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.

Bitterroot River — The Bitterroot got really big over the weekend. It’s dropping hard now and it should be fishing later this week as long as water continues to drop. Check back for updates. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Blackfoot River — Like most bodies of water throughout the state, the Blackfoot jumped way up with the weekend rain. It’s dropping hard and if it keeps it up we should be fishing it later this week. Fingers crossed but we could be seeing salmonflies, too! — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Rainbows are being caught on spoons, cowbells or bottom bouncers from Goose Bay to Duck Creek and out from the Silos. Walleyes are also biting between Hole in the Wall and the Silos, and from Duck Creek to Pond 1. Most walleye anglers are trolling bottom bouncers with a worm while a few fish are hitting crankbaits. The reservoir continues to fill with a lot of water coming in from the Missouri River, so look out for floating debris. — FWP, Helena.

Clark Fork River, Missoula — The Clark Fork is big and muddy. Check back for updates as it drops. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Clark Fork River, Upper — This stretch has seen increased water levels, so be careful. Scuds, Spanish bullets, zebra midges and smaller pheasant tail variations have been good for sub-surface action. Stripping streamers like mini Dungeons and smaller Sculpzillas can also produce fish. Any streamer with some yellow is a good rule of thumb. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Echo Lake — This body of water is unaffected by runoff, so the fish have remained happy and willing to bite. Anglers will have a shot at an array of species, such as large and smallmouth bass, crappie, perch, kokanee, rainbows, brookies and pike pushing 20 pounds. Kokanee are being caught in deeper water with jigging and trolling being the go-to methods. Maggots will consistently attract hungry kokanee, especially when using a multi-hook rig capable of presenting bait or a lure in two or more different water columns. Crappie tubes and night crawlers are working well for crappie. If you’re looking for a trophy, the pike will chase flutter spoons, a smelt under a bobber or a smelt laying on the bottom. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead Lake (North) — It is import that everyone recreating on the lake during runoff season should be aware of floating debris. Fishing-wise, people are marking plenty of fish. Getting a bite, however, is a different story. Trolling sinking Rapalas in the shallows has produced a few lake trout, bull trout and pike. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead Lake (South) — Polson Bay has been a popular spot for smallmouth bass. Anglers have been moving from dock to dock as fish have been using these areas for cover. The smallmouth are eating a variety of lures. Fly fishermen have been getting takes on wooly buggers, streamers and even poppers. The narrows has been a good spot for lake trout, especially near the rock hazard on the east side. In terms of fishing on the reservation, this area is the most affordable. Prices for permits to fish other reservation lakes have increased, but fishing has been reportedly great for those who can afford the bill. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead River, above the lake — Should be avoided due to runoff. Check back in late June or early July. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Flathead River, below Kerr Dam — Anglers are advised to look elsewhere during runoff. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Gallatin River — It’s high and muddy out there. The river rose over the week to a peak of 9,000 CFS. It will continue to be high for a while, so the Gallatin is probably not the best place to fish at the moment. If you're feel determined to fish it, closer to the park will be your best bet. Darker patterns will enable the fish to actually see what you’re throwing. The classic Pat’s rubberlegs, worms, pheasant tails and split-case PMD will be the first bugs out of your box. With such high flows there isn't much going on in terms of dry fly fishing. If you're going to brave these conditions make sure to be careful and watch your feet. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Georgetown Lake — As is often the case at Georgetown, trout fishing for rainbows and brookies has been good. Although the callibaetis will be active soon, as of Wednesday the fish are still mostly biting subsurface flies. Leaches and callibaetis nymphs have been successful. There’s no need to give these bugs any action beyond the ripples in the lake naturally jigging your rig up and down. The kokanee bite has also been excellent. Water temps have also started to climb high enough to make for comfortable wet wading. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.

Glacier National Park — Middle Two Medicine, Lake McDonald and Avalanche Lake are fishable. The hike-in lakes off Going-To-The-Sun-Road are not accessible due to snowpack. Middle Two Medicine is fishing very well. Hot flies during this time of year are usually egg-sucking leaches, renegades, prince nymphs, parachute Adams and grey wolfs. Add a zebra midge to your shopping list as well if you head to Middle Two Medicine. Spin fisherman can put those flies behind a casting bobber. They can also cast a spoon. Three-quarter ounce to an ounce will be needed to cast out far enough and fish the appropriate 10-12-foot depth. The rivers are blown out. Mosquitos are also out so bring the bug spray. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Hauser Reservoir — Rainbow trout are being picked up while trolling cowbells tipped with crawlers between Black Sandy and York Bridge. Using floating jigs or crawlers with marshmallows from shore at the Riverside Campground, the Causeway and Black Sandy is also producing a few ’bows. Walleye and perch are on the chew in Lake Helena and the Causeway Arm while trolling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses. — FWP, Helena.

Holter Reservoir — Rainbows are biting midge nymphs and leech patterns near the Gates of the Mountains and while pulling cowbells or Thomas lures on the lower end of the reservoir. Shore anglers are finding a few rainbow trout near Departure Point while using plain crawlers. Some nice walleye are being picked off in the canyon near the Gates of the Mountains while vertical jigging or pulling bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses. A few perch are being caught around the public boat docks on the lower end of the reservoir while pitching smaller jigs tipped with crawlers. — FWP, Helena.

Kootenai River — Check back during late June or early July when runoff is done. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Lake Koocanusa — Rainbows in the 1-9-pound range are biting trolling flies and dark plugs in the top 20 feet of water. Trolling around 2-2.4 mph seems to be most effective. The kokanee fishing is still fair-to-slow due to the lake rising 2-4 feet a day. — Koocanusa Resort and Marina, Libby.

Lake Mary Ronan — The kokanee have been more active at night than during the day, which is a normal pattern for this time of year. Perch fishing is also picking up. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Madison River, Lower — NorthWestern Energy recommended no recreation on the Upper or Lower for the time being. Stay tuned as this could change. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — See above. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Missouri River, Fred Robinson Bridge — Now that paddlefishing is done for the season the pressure should ease up a bit. Anglers are still catching the occasional catfish along with a few walleye and sauger. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Rock Creek (West) — Rock Creek rose substantially over the weekend. It’s on the way down, though, and will be all week. Once it drops a bit more it will be ready to fish. Until then, you could fish the soft water along the banks or inside bends with big salmonfly nymphs and pink worms, but be aware that the water is ripping. Do not wade right now. There are salmonflies up past the Dalles and conditions should only improve as the week progresses. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

South Fork of the Flathead River — Fishing is not recommended during runoff. Check back in late June or early July. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Spring Creek — Even with the runoff creating some murky water, the trout have been biting. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Swan Lake — Once conditions stabilize within the next few weeks, lake trout fishing is expected to be great. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Tongue River Reservoir — This body of water is at full pool and expect it to stay at full pool for a while, but there are currently no immediate concerns with flooding. The water temperature is currently in the low 60s. Walleye have been chasing jigs with leeches. Some have reported success trolling with bottom bouncers and crawler harnesses. Others have boasted limits of walleye pulling crankbaits. There have been some nice pike and bass caught as well, but not much to report for crappie, as that bite is still slow. — Tongue River Marina.

Warm Springs Ponds — Fishing continues to be very good out at the ponds. Chironomids in black, olive and red have been effective. Balance leeches under an indicator have still been producing as well, with olive, black and wine being the favorite colors. Stillwater nymphs are always a must-have out at these ponds. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Yellowstone River — The entire Yellowstone is shut down to recreation at the moment. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Wyoming

Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Check back after runoff, which will hopefully be within a week or two. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Clarks Fork — Runoff has made this water unfishable. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Cody-area lakes — On East and West Newton lakes, subsurface action has been the most productive with anglers having luck fishing chironomids deep. However, callibaetis are starting to emerge in the afternoons. East Newton has been on fire since Memorial Day. Damsel flies have also begun to capture the trout's attention. Other flies to keep easily accessible in your box should include: zebra midges, size 10-14 ice cream cones in black or red, pheasant tails, hares ear, balanced leeches and parachute Adams. At Luce and Hogan Lakes, fish are coming to the surface for midges, callibaetis, ants and beetles. Damsel fly nymphs are also active. Fishing deep under a dry or indicator is very effective when using chironimid pupae patterns, especially on windier days. Flies to keep handy on these bodies of water are: beetles, ants, foam beetles, parachute Adams, callibaetis sparkle or compara duns, pheasant Tails, damsel fly nymphs, hares ears, balanced leeches and wooly buggers. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

North Fork of the Shoshone — To be avoided during runoff. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

South Fork of the Shoshone — See above. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Fishing is somewhere between fair and good. These lakes are receiving a lot of pressure from bait fishermen. The bigger trout are in Lower Sunshine, while Upper Sunshine has smaller Yellowstone cutthroat. This is a really good time for some bugger action off the banks or fishing deep with ice cream cones, zebra midges, callibaetis nymphs and emergers. As the water warms, the trout will begin looking up for parachute Adams, adult damsels, ants and beetles. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for the Montana Standard and writer for frontpagebets.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@mtstandard.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

