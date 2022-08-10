Fishing report: Let’s all try to not start a fire

With a few exceptions, we’ve reached that time of year when many anglers throughout the western US are forced to lower their expectations.

I mean seriously, how many hopper-droppers can one tie to a leader?

Is it September yet?

Water temperatures in many rivers range from stressful to lethal. As a result, the activity of gamefish is somewhere between lethargic and just trying not to die.

And that’s not even mentioning having to share the river with float-tubers (not that there’s anything wrong with it!).

During the late spring and early fall, I’m looking for that beautiful 20-inch brown or rainbow trout every time I am in the water.

Throughout August, my goals become much simpler: Go to the river and get back to the house without starting a fire.

Hooking a fish is a bonus.

Top picks

Bighorn River — Fishing has only improved since last week’s excellent report. In addition to the already consistent bite, the trout are now regularly looking up at dry flies. Guides and anglers have seen decent amounts of fish responding to black caddis and PMDs. If you’re searching for rising fish, the late afternoons and evenings have been best. Some trout are still looking up for hoppers, albeit not in outstanding numbers. Nymphing has been solid from Afterbay to Bighorn. Sowbugs and scuds in the morning, and PMD and Caddis pupa in the afternoons has been the name of the game. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.

Noxon Rapids Reservoir — Fishing remains great for a variety of species. Bass have all moved into their summer patterns and can be caught around deep rocky areas, drop-offs and weed beds. If you find a spot that has each characteristic, it’ll be tough not to get a bite. Top-water, soft plastic worms, crankbaits and craws have all been effective. For walleye, try trolling through main creek arms, deep banks and points with deep-diving Bandits in both natural and bright colors. Bottom-bouncing rigs with night crawlers as well as white grubs should also do the trick. Trout are hanging out in cooler water and can still be picked up around the mouths of feeder creeks on flies and spinners. You can also try trolling deep water of those creek arms with crankbaits. Large swimbaits, spinners, crankbaits and smelt will be your bread and butter for northern pike. If you’re targeting northern, find a spot near deep weed lines in around 10-15 feet of water. Perch and bluegill have been caught near boat docks and shallower areas. Inside weed lines with hard bottoms have been productive, and so have some main lake points. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.

Yellowstone River, Livingston — This stretch of the ’Stone has been excellent. Mornings and evenings have been the best, but there are fish to be had all day. Hoppers and streamers are pretty much the only flies worth tying on because 99% of the bug life died during the flooding earlier this year. The only things available to the fish right now are terrestrials and other baitfish. But for fly fishermen, aggressive takes and tight-line strikes are often what dreams are made of. A thunder thigh, panty dropper, Morrish, chubby or water walker will be a good place to start. Some preferred streamers include sex dungeons, full size and mini, in yellow, olive, white or black. You can also try a McCune's sculpin, hare sculpin, butt monkey, drunk & disorderly, dolly llama, Kreelex, wooly bugger or Krystal bugger. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Montana

Ackley Lake — Shore anglers are catching rainbow trout, mostly with worms or Power Bait. Boat anglers have had some luck trolling crankbaits for both trout and musky. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Beaverhead River — The Beaverhead has experienced a bit of color coming through the dam with the lake being low and wind blowing. However, that’s expected to improve and fishing has picked up over the last couple days. The best fishing remains up at the dam and in the first mile leading up to it. Sunkists and other PMD nymphs are attracting curious trout. Hoppers were fishing well downstream until the color turned. Look for those to possibly make a comeback when the water clears. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Big Hole River — Be aware of hoot-owl restrictions and water temperatures. Anything over 68 degrees gets stressful and potentially deadly for trout. The fishing remains good. Spruce moths and tricos have arrived. Canyon sections are the best for moths. A low-riding caddis or spruce moth pattern work best in about a size 12-14. For the tricos, Purple Haze, parachute tricos, and sparkle duns are great patterns for the little mayflies. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — There have not been any reports during the past week. If you do want to scratch the itch for some bass fishing, try top water in the morning and then paddle-tail swimbaits or crankbaits toward the middle of the day. If fishing is really slow, you might have to try some finesse techniques such as a wacky rig or something along those lines. — Scheels, Billings.

Bitterroot River — Hoot-owl restrictions are in effect on the whole Bitterroot (excludes east and west forks) Fishing is open from midnight to 2 p.m. daily. The fishing has been so-so recently. Hatches are sparse other than a few PMDs, and the floating is not great with log jams in most sections of the river. Wade fishing is a much better option, but you’ll need to strap on your boots and be ready to cover some ground. Fish are eating terrestrials right now. Small hoppers in the 12-14 range and a PMD nymph dropper, like a dark Perdigon, jig PT or Spanish bullet, is a good setup. Have a few PMD dries with you for the sippers. A Comparadun, rusty spinner, PMD spinner or brindle chute in a size 16-18 should get the job done. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Blackfoot River — The Blackfoot is fishing well in the mornings and early afternoons. Get out there early to beat the heat and the tubes. We are finally seeing spruce moths consistently in a lot of places. This is an amazing hatch and the fish go all out for them. Miller’s moth, parachute spruce moth, Andy’s moth and Swisher’s PMX will be good choices. Terrestrials like small hoppers, ants and beetles, along with attractor dry flies like royal Wulffs, purple hazes, Adams and grumpy Frumpy’s are good flies to have if the spruce moths are absent. Drop a size 14-16 jig prince, jig PT or Perdigon off the back of a hopper if the trout don’t seem to be looking up. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Boulder River — The Boulder is fishing well and the water levels are finally coming down for the walk-and-wade anglers. Look for grey drakes, rusty spinners and small pale PMDs in the National Forest. On the lower river, try hopper-dropper combinations. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Walleye fishing is good around Duck Creek and Ponds 3 and 4 while using bottom bouncers with white, pink or green blades and worms. Walleye, perch and rainbows are all being caught between White Earth and Hole in the Wall while using bottom bouncers with pink, red or chartreuse blades and worms or red crankbaits. Fishing was a bit slow on the north end over the weekend. Shore fishing has been slow for all species. — FWP, Helena.

Clark Fork River, Missoula — The Clark Fork from Flint Creek upstream to Warm Springs is currently operating under hoot-owl restrictions. Fishing is closed on that stretch from 2 p.m. until midnight. Fish are biting during the early morning to early afternoon. Later in the day the water is warming up too much for good and safe fishing. There are some PMD spinners falling and a rusty spinner or PMD spinner in a size 16-18 with a drag-free drift will get those sippers. A hopper-dropper setup is another great way to go right now with size 12-14 hoppers and a PMD nymph or nocturnal stone dropper, like a rubberlegs, 20-incher or explosion stone. Nocturnal stones fished in the early morning with a twitch will get some violent strikes. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Flathead Lake (North) — Anglers trying their luck around Woods Bay have had success catching whitefish. The large numbers of adult perch (which will theoretically result in lots of little perch) leads folks to believe that the whitefish will be around well into September. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead Lake (South) — The whitefish bite has picked up again around Deadman’s Point. Upon harvesting these tasty fish it’s been noted that they are full of small perch, which is a marker of an excellent whitefish season. Lake trout are mixed in with the whitefish at both ends of the lake. Pulling a Rattle Disaster in about 50-55 feet of water with a fly above it has been the ticket. The deep-water lake trout fishing during this time of year, however, can be really slow. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead River, below Kerr Dam — The smallmouth bass fishing has been good. Whether you have a fly rod or spinning gear, these versatile fish can be taken using a number of methods from subsurface to scraping the bottom. Be ready for a good fight. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Flathead River, above Columbia Falls — Trout are biting a parachute purple hazes pretty regularly. Red parachute madam Xs and purple chubbies are also getting eats. Get out during the mornings because it’s been so hot that evening hatches are few and far between. Once we make it through the dog days of summer, the long-anticipated October caddis will show up sometime during early September. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — Northern pike fishing has been good. Last week, someone caught a 33.5-incher just outside the marina. Bass fishing has been decent, but there hasn’t been much word on the walleye recently. — Rock Creek Marina.

Fort Peck Reservoir, Fourchette Bay — There haven’t been any recent reports from this area. — Hardware Hank, Malta.

Fresno Reservoir — The bite is mediocre to slow. As walleye tend to do, the ones caught have been had by crawlers and leeches. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.

Gallatin River — The stretch between Cameron Bridge and the confluence of the Gallatin and Missouri is hoot-owled, which means it is off limits to fishing between 2 p.m. and midnight. Fishing in the Canyon has been great. Foam chubbies, hoppers, sallies or spruce moths for the top bug of your dry-dropper setup are a good start. Behind that, try running various perdigons, an iron sally, tungsten split-case PMD, hare's ear, prince nymph or stonefly pattern. If you want to go dry-or-die, fish a chubby as your top fly and an x-caddis or missing link caddis as your dropper. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Georgetown Lake — Georgetown Lake continues to fish well. Blue and green damsel flies have been catching fish throughout the day. When things slow down, try stripping damsel nymphs or small leech patterns. In the late evening, skating a big dry fly to imitate the traveling sedge has also been known to work. Numerous foam patterns can suffice. Chubby Chernobyls, Gypsy kings and royal PMXs are a few examples. Be sure to stay until dark to take advantage of this hatch! — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.

Glacier National Park — Between the heat and risk of fire, trekking to the hike-in lakes like Old Man Lake can be a little dicey. For bodies of water that are reasonable day trips, Bowman Creek and Upper Two Medicine are still fishing good. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Hauser Reservoir — Some nice rainbows continue to be picked up below Canyon Ferry Dam while using spinners, spoons, Rapalas or crawlers from shore or by boat. Trolling cowbells between Black Sandy and York Bridge during the early morning hours can turn up a few rainbows as well. A few walleye are being caught in 15-30 feet of water around York Bridge and the Causeway Arm while using various jigs and crawlers, slip bobber setups with leeches, or trolling bottom bouncers with white, orange, or green spinner blades and crawler harnesses. — FWP, Helena.

Holter Reservoir — Walleye and perch fishing has been good in 10-20 feet of water during the morning or late evening hours around weed beds and points throughout the reservoir. Those fish have been eating various jigs and crawlers, slip bobber setups with leeches, or trolling bottom bouncers with white, chartreuse, or orange spinner blades. Some kokanee are being picked up on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling Dodgers or flashers tipped with a spinner and shoepeg corn in deep water during the early morning hours. A few rainbows continue to be caught on the lower end of the reservoir during the early morning hours while trolling cowbells with a spinner combination and a crawler around 25 feet down. — FWP, Helena.

Lake Frances — Walleye are eating leeches and crawlers fished while drifting. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.

Lake Mary Ronan — This area is surrounded by fire. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Madison River, Lower — The lower has lethal water temps for trout fishing, so it is recommend to fish elsewhere. The river is also hoot-owled, which means no fishing from 2 p.m. until midnight. If you insist on fishing it, get to the river early when the water temps are at their lowest, up as close to the dam as you can get. Pinch those barbs, keep the fight short and keep the trout in the water as you remove the hook from their mouths. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — The Upper is also hoot-owled. Make sure you’re off the water from 2 p.m. until midnight. Catching has been excellent. Hopper-dropper season is in full swing and big fish have been caught all over the river. Streamer fishing has been decent downstream of Lyons bridge, and double-dry fishing has been better above Lyons near $3 and Reynolds bridges. Quite a few caddis are routinely out, and a few spruce moths have been spotted up high.— Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Marias River — Catfish and sturgeon are both eating night crawlers. Cut bait has also yielded decent results. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.

Missouri River, below Holter — With the warm water temperatures, be mindful of stressed fish. Use heavier tippet, try to leave the fish in the water when removing the hook and keep the fight short. Also with the heat, if you’re fishing a streamer you can expect to hook some weeds on every cast. Trico hatches are now a common occurrence, but terrestrials like hoppers are still the most popular dry flies. If the tricos are coming off the water, a size 18-22 spinner fall fished near the bank would be ideal. There have also been some good caddis hatches during the evening. For subsurface fishing, dry-droppers fished near the banks have been producing. Popular bottom flies have been various Perdigons as well as green machines in sizes 14 and 16, nitro caddis and a variety of PMD imitations. For top flies, film critic and extended body PMDs have gotten a lot of eats. Corn-fed caddis, double-duck caddis, purple Parawolfs and royal chubbies have worked as well. When fishing bigger, deeper water a nymph rig will work better than the dry-dropper. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.

Missouri River, Fort Benton — The fishing has been almost the same as the Marias. Catfish and sturgeon are eating night crawlers, and cut bait has also been productive. Walleye and sauger fishing is slow. — Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.

Nelson Reservoir — Fishing has been slow. The usual methods of pulling crankbaits or bottom-bouncing rigs have produced a few walleye and northern, but the bite has tapered off from where it was. — Hardware Hank, Malta.

North Fork of the Flathead — You can catch 50-100 fish a day on this stretch of water, but they’re all 8-12 inches. These trout are migratory, so the larger fish that frequent this area are currently either up in Canada or in spawning streams. Red Humpies and green Joe’s hopper will produce bites. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Pishkun Reservoir —A few northern pike have been landed recently. Successful anglers have been using smelt and herring.— Roberts Bait & Tackle, Great Falls.

Rock Creek (East) — Hopper-droppers and dry-droppers with various terrestrial patterns as the top fly has been the ticket. In addition to hoppers, beetles and ants should get the ball rolling for the top fly. Size 12 pink hoppers have been the most popular of those choices. The water is still about a foot higher and a little faster than it usually is this time of year. Your go-to holes might be gone, but if a spot looks fishy then it’s probably holding fish. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Red Lodge.

Rock Creek (West) — Rock Creek is fishing well and although the water temps are rising, the overnight lows are keeping the water chilly during morning until early afternoon. We should start seeing even colder nights as we get into August. There are spruce moths out in some spots. Be armed with Miller’s moth, MFC moth and Andy’s moth. Other terrestrials to have if you don’t see spruce moths are small hoppers, ants and beetles. Galloup’s ant acid, fat Angies, Amy’s ant and fat Alberts are good bets for your top bug when using a dry-dropper. Hang a size 16-18 jig PT, jig prince, dark Perdigon or Spanish bullet off the back, or under an indicator if you don’t see any rising trout. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Spring Creek — The fishing is still excellent. Trout are biting both hoppers and nymphs, so a hopper-dropper seems like the ideal setup. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Stillwater River — Hopper season is getting going on the Stillwater. Anglers haven’t been able to locate the holes holding bigger fish since the flooding in June, but that is all part of the process of learning what is, essentially, a new river. There are, however, plenty of decent fish to be had. Hang a nymph off the back of your top bug if the fish aren’t attacking the surface. The purple Batman nymph as the backend of a hopper-dropper setup has been slaying the fish. The section between Johnson’s Bridge and the Rosebud confluence is closed due to the exposed pipe that has been causing floaters all kinds of headaches. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Swan Lake — Fishing never reached expectations on the Swan this summer. There is still time, but the outlook isn’t optimistic. — Zimmer Bait and Tackle, Pablo.

Yellowstone River, Big Timber — The bite is good with nice fish chasing hoppers, golden stones and pretty much whatever nymph you like as a dropper. As always work a stream through the deep troughs for thick browns. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Yellowstone River, Columbus — The fishing has been on the slow side compared to where it usually is this time of year, but anglers have had some luck swinging olive or yellow streamers. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Wyoming

Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Fishing has been fair to good, and there have been some massive brown trout netted recently. San Juan worms, sow bugs, soft-hackled sow bugs, size 14-20 tungsten-bead nymphs and girdle bug patterns have been the ticket. Dead drifting zirdle bugs, yuk bugs and thin mints has also yielded decent results. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

East and West Newton Lakes — Water temperature at East Newton is around 74 degrees. These temps are stressful to trout, so it’d be wise to fish West Newton Lake, or somewhere else until around Sept. 1 when temps begin to drop. This will give the trout time to heal up from the spring fishing and gain some weight. Because of how deep West Newton is, water temps are still around the mid-60s. Damsel flies, ants, beetles and small hoppers will be the preferred surface bugs. Smaller bead-head nymphs, leeches and buggers below the surface are also working well. A heady angler will be armed with zebra midges, ice cream cones size 10-14 in black or red, pheasant tails, hares ears, balanced leeches, leeches, parachute Adams, adult damsels and wooly buggers. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Lower Clarks Fork — The lower Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone was one of the rivers that was affected by the flooding in northern Wyoming, YNP and southern Montana back on June 12 and 13. The river was completely changed by the floods, and the fishing is slow to fair. Access into the lower Wild and Scenic canyon is walk-in only. The road was completely wiped out by the flood. There are better options, but if you’re set on this stretch of water, try stonefly nymph patterns behind rocks and other obstructions. Other recommended nymphs include bead-head Princes, pheasant tails, gold-ribbed hare’s ears, Pat’s stones, Spanish bullets in black, pearl or purple, and North Fork specials in sizes 8 and smaller. Large chubby Chucks or stimulators are also recommended. Tying on a dry-dropper setup is a sensible strategy. Streamers are also working well. Trout are responding to woolly buggers, cone-head Zonkers, peanut envys, muddlers and other streamers that measure 2-5 inches in length. The best colors seem to be brown, yellow and brown, black and olive, olive, black, and white in sizes ranging from 2-10. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Lower Shoshone — Water quality is improving daily and the fishing has been good. Fish can be caught using a variety of nymphs or dark-colored streamers. When floating, be aware there are a few places that can be dicey in drift boats. Rafts are recommended as the safest watercraft right now. The first dry flies out of your box will be various PMD imitations and black caddis throughout the day and late evening hours. If the fish aren’t sipping anything up top, try various Perdigons, tan North Fork Spec’ls, princes, PTs, soft hackle PTs, tungsten meatheads, tungsten French licks, bloody Marys or San Juan worms for sub-surface action. Anglers can also try swinging a streamer. Sculpzilla, peanut envy, Platte River special, JawBreakers and Mena’s slide bugger are all good options. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Luce and Hogan Lakes — Water temps are too warm at Hogan. Luce is also close to being too warm at the surface. There is a smattering of dry-fly action at both lakes, but we recommend fishing damsel fly nymphs or going deep with chironomid pupae patterns. The trout are more active during the early morning and early evening. Beetles, foam beetles, ants, parachute Adams, pheasant tails, damsel fly nymphs, ice cream cones, hare’s ears, balanced leeches and wooly buggers should pique the interest of hungry trout. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

North Fork of the Shoshone — The trout are eating larger dries, dry-droppers or two-nymph rigs with abandon. Streamers are working too. Water temps are still cold, which the trout love during the hot days of summer. Recent rainfall, however, has caused flows to spike. Over the weekend the river was running at 901 CFS in the Wapiti Valley, which was up from 510 CFS. Flows are expected to drop back down below 500 CFS during the week. Try finding a spot between Gibbs Bridge in Wapiti Valley and Pahaska Tepee near Yellowstone’s east entrance. Flows are too low to float in the upper reaches but the wade fishing has been very good. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

South Fork of the Shoshone — Flows jumped from 180 CFS to 630 CFS over the weekend, but will drop during the next few days to the typical August flows. Wading is the best way to fish this stretch of water. Tan or black North Fork specials in size 10-14, especially the black-bodied red or purple tungsten bead versions, have been the ticket. Other wet flies that are working include bead-head or regular prince nymphs, copper Johns, bloody Marys, PTs, gold-ribbed hare’s ears, gray or peacock soft hackles, halfbacks and Pat’s rubberlegs in sizes 4-16. Dry-or-die anglers can tie on a tan or gold chubby Chuck, purple chubby Chucks, yellow stimulators, orange ho candy, royal Wulff, royal trude, purple haze, parachute Adams, PMD or caddis. Be sure to have 3x or 4x leader for the larger models of trout. If you want to swing around some junk, a peanut envy, mini peanut, woolly bugger, muddler minnow or Zonker (and similar imitations in sizes 2-10) are all good options. Tan, olive, black white have all be effective colors for those streamers. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Upper Clarks Fork — Water quality was good before the recent rain, and flows and clarity are expected to be fine again by mid-week. A mix of dries and nymphs are recommended for Dead Indian, Sunlight and Crandall Creeks on the upper Clarks Fork, too. Access is good along the road from Painter Store Bridge to Cooke City, Montana. Watch for bears and keep mosquito repellent handy. Wading is still a challenge below Lake Creek’s confluence. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.