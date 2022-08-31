Fishing report: Fall fishing is finally within reach

The beginning of archery season in Montana is usually a good marker for when the summer fishing season gives way to fall.

However, this season it looks like that even when the crowds disperse from the river in hopes to shoot an arrow into an elk, we'll still have to endure peak summer temperatures.

And so will the fish.

You know the drill at this point.

Unless the fish is going into the frying pan, look for an area with an overnight low in the 40s or 50s, fish hard in the morning and get off the water after lunch. Leave your fish in the water and keep them wet as much as possible while you remove the hook.

Crush your barbs, especially when fishing big terrestrial imitations that a hungry trout might inhale.

Top picks

Blackfoot River — The Blackfoot has continued to fish well. The spruce moths are mostly gone, but people have seen a few tricos and the terrestrial fishing is still going. Tan, pink and peach hoppers with a rubberlegs, 20-incher, Perdigon or San Juan dropper has been the go-to rig for prospecting. Tricos in the late morning in certain spots are making for some fun, but challenging dry fly fishing. Size 20-22 Tucker’s Twiggy, Organza spinners, Para-Wulff’s and P-Hazes on light tippet with a drag-free drift are the ingredients for eats on those small mayflies. Mornings into early afternoon are still best for fishing. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Holter Reservoir — Walleye and perch action continues to be great while jigging with crawlers in 10-25 feet of water around the docks at the public boat ramps, the Clay Banks, Mann Gulch, Cottonwood Creek and around weed beds and other points on the lower end of the reservoir. Kokanee can be found during the early morning or late evening hours on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling Dodgers or cowbells tipped with a spinner and shoepeg corn in 40-60 feet of water. Some nice rainbows continue to be caught on the lower end of the reservoir while trolling cowbells with lead core line, near the Gates of the Mountains with various flies and while out searching for perch and walleye. — FWP, Helena.

Middle Fork of the Flathead River, above the Bear Creek — This is a part of the river where you can effectively walk and wade, and catch trout. Most stretches of the Flathead are fishing similarly: lots of trout that are willing to bite, but they won’t blow you away with size. Renegades, parachute Adams, parachute purple hazes, orange humpies, cinnamon elk hair caddis and orange stimulators are all good bets for getting a bite. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Montana

Ackley Lake — Trout are biting worms and marshmallows from shore. They can also be caught by trolling from a boat with crankbaits or spoons. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Beaverhead River — Fishing was not fantastic last week and starting Thursday, the river will be entirely closed to fishing. Flows are low, and air and water temps are high. Before the closure, guide boats were still landing 5-10 trout per day with a handful of them over 20 inches and many in the 16-18 inch range. — Frontier Anglers, Dillon.

Big Hole River — There are still tricos out in the morning and a little into the early afternoon. Fish a size 18-20 trico adult and switch to a spinner pattern once you start to see a lot of spent bugs. Hopper fishing has been slow but should pick up in the coming weeks. A hopper-dropper with a size 16 jig nymph is still a great option. Bring a thermometer and check temperatures. If the water reaches 68 degrees, reel it in. Remember that high mountain lakes and creeks can be good fishing options during this heat. — The StoneFly Fly Shop, Butte.

Bighorn Lake, Ok-A-Beh — Smallmouth bass are still on the chew. They’re biting tube jigs dragged over rocks in about 15-20 feet of water, and various top-water baits in shallow water. Walleye can occasionally come out to play. A few of those have been taken in 15-20 feet of water on deep-diving crankbaits. — Scheels, Billings.

Bighorn River — The catching is still decent. Hatches have been a little less inconsistent and it looks like the PMDs might be on the way out. There are still enough fish looking up to make a day out of it, and nymphing has continued to produce. Be aware of some drifting vegetation below 3 Mile. Black and tan caddis are the main bugs right now. Some days there are PMDs but it looks like the window is getting shorter. Afternoons are still the time to find fish on the surface. If you don’t get eats up top, tie on a poodle sniffer, split-case PMD, worm, Frenchie, nightmare Perdigon or some kind of caddis pupa as a dropper. Tricos haven’t arrived yet. A few have been spotted on the lower river, but it’s hard to say when they’ll make their appearance up top. — Bighorn Angler, Fort Smith.

Bitterroot River — Hoot-owl restrictions are in effect on the whole river (excludes east and west forks). Fishing is restricted to the hours between midnight and 2 p.m. daily. Catching has been tough on the middle to lower Bitterroot, but last week it was better above Hamilton. The floating has been really tough this year, so if you love wade fishing this is the river for you as there probably won’t be much boat traffic. Plus, the river is low enough to wade almost anywhere. There were a few tricos and they’ll be showing up in greater numbers for the next month. Bring your A-game with light tippets, small flies and drag-free drifts being rewarded. Terrestrial fishing with hoppers and beetles is the only other hatch happening right now. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Boulder River — The Boulder continues to fish well with fish keying in on hoppers and other terrestrials. Small beadhead droppers are also worth trying if you aren’t getting bites on the surface. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Canyon Ferry Reservoir — Walleye and perch are being caught in 10-15 feet of water between Duck Creek and Pond 1 and between the Silos and Pond 3, including the river channel. The best action has been while using bottom-bouncers with silver, purple or red spinner blades tipped with either a worm or leech. Walleye and rainbows are also being caught in 30 feet of water between White Earth and Round Top on bottom bouncers or yellow or green crankbaits. Shore fishing is slow. — FWP, Helena.

Clark Fork River, Missoula — The stretch from the Blackfoot heading west of Missoula is now fishable. The water is still a little dirty but it’s clearing up. The Clark Fork from Flint Creek upstream to Warm Springs, and the confluence of the Bitterroot to the confluence of the Flathead is under hoot-owl restrictions. Fishing is open from midnight until 2 p.m. The mouth of Rattlesnake Creek and Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of where it dumps into the Clark Fork is closed to fishing for bull trout heading up the creek to spawn. Catching-wise, fishing has been good the last week during the mornings. Anglers are starting to see consistent trico hatches with spinner falls starting around 11 a.m. depending on the weather. Be ready with size 18-22 tricos, both duns and spinners. A tan, yellow or pink hopper twitched has also been good. Nocturnal stones like a peacock Plan B, Luna Negra or a purple chubby have been good. Twitch those stonefly imitations well. If you want to tie on a dropper, try a rubberlegs, 20-incher, San Juan or crayfish off the back of your hopper or nocturnal. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Flathead Lake — There are still some whitefish to be had, although the bite has slowed up a smidge. If you are in the right place at the right time, however, you can have a busy day. Bay Point, the Delta, Summer’s Bay, Wild Horse, Shelter Island, Big Arm and in front of the Lakeside area would be good places to start. Perch are also biting around Elmo, Big Arm and Wild Horse. Lake trout are scattered. Try slow trolling a flat fish along the bottom near Bay Point, the Delta or Wild Horse. — Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp.

Flathead River, below Hungry Horse — There are plenty of small- to medium-sized cutthroat trout willing to play. Renegades, parachute Adams, parachute purple hazes, orange humpies, cinnamon elk hair caddis and orange stimulators are all good bets for getting a bite. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Gallatin River — Hoot-owl restrictions are currently in place from Cameron Bridge to the confluence of the Gallatin and the Missouri, which means no fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight. When fishing is permitted, the Canyon is fishing great. Successful anglers have been running foam chubbies, hoppers, sallies or spruce moths as the top bug in a dry-dropper or hopper-dropper setup. Behind that, try tying on various perdigons, hare's ears, prince nymphs or stoneflies, and one of those should produce a bite. For the dry-or-die folks, fish a chubby as your top fly and an x-caddis or missing link caddis as your dropper. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Fort Peck Reservoir, Big Dry Arm — Fish have been very cooperative recently. Walleye are reliably chasing jigs and bottom-bouncing rigs in 12-17 feet of water. One angler recently boated a 29-incher. Bass and northern have also been biting steady. Trolling a sick perch pattern crankbait at 1.8-2 miles per hour in 12 feet of water has been a successful strategy. You can also pitch jigs near the points for bass, especially during the coming weeks when the bite really turns on. — Rock Creek Marina.

Georgetown Lake — The bite has been fair throughout the lake. Fishing a small, red leech has been good. Black or olive leeches have also produced some bites. Perdigons and Spanish bullets below an indicator has yielded OK results. Fishing early in the day is usually best. — Flint Creek Outdoors, Philipsburg.

Hauser Reservoir — Rainbows continue to be picked up while trolling cowbells with lead core line between York Bridge and Hauser Dam, while out jigging for walleye, and from shore at the Causeway Bridge while using crawlers and floating jigs or marshmallows. Good numbers of perch recently showed up, and a few walleye are being caught in the Causeway arm while jigging or slip bobber in 10-25 feet of water. — FWP, Helena.

Madison River, Lower — Water temperatures are still too warm for practicing safe catch-and-release practices for trout. There are better options elsewhere. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Madison River, Upper — The Upper has been fishing good. Hopper-dropper season is in full swing right now. As the day heats up, switch to a small pink hopper with a black- or red-bodied ant, or a purple bodied beetle. Midday, dropping a small and flashy nymph such as a nymphicator or a rainbow warrior off your top bug has been the ticket. Streamer fishing has been better downstream of Lyons Bridge. There have been lots of caddis, sulphers and a few spruce moths out up high. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Missouri River, below Holter — Fishing is decent and water temps are hovering around 65 degrees, however this blast of heat coming over the weekend probably won’t help. Hoppers and big ants have been the best way to get a bite, and there are more and more tricos around during the mornings. A double-dry rig with a pink hopper and a size 8-10 Bubba’s ant off the back fished during the morning has been most productive. There are fewer caddis around these days, but fish haven’t shown much interest in them for a while. If fish aren’t rising, the most popular nymph rig combo has been a Zirdle bug and zebra midge. — Montana Fly Goods, Helena.

North Fork of the Flathead River — Light tippet is the name of the game for these small- to medium-sized cutthroat. Renegades, parachute Adams, parachute purple hazes, orange humpies, cinnamon elk hair caddis and orange stimulators are all good bets for getting a bite. — Arends Fly Shop, Columbia Falls.

Noxon Rapids Reservoir — Water temps at the surface are around 79 degrees and the clarity is crystal clear. Fish are definitely in their summer patterns. Fluctuating water levels and cold fronts have slowed fishing a bit. Water levels are back to normal and these next few weeks should see excellent catching once again. With high water clarity try lures with light line (6-8-pound test) for bass. Pike are chasing crankbaits and hitting bright-colored, weightless Senkos with pink being the most popular color. Trout, as usual, can be had at the mouths of feeder creeks and bays that receive runoff from streams. Try your luck with yellow, black or red inline spinners or night crawlers. Walleye are hanging out next to deep rocky areas as well as weed beds near deep water. They’ll usually bite deep-diving crankbaits in natural colors and bright patterns. Some anglers have had success trolling and jigging near the channel on the main lake. Try fishing deep, as summer walleye will huddle near to points, main lake basins, break lines, weed lines and river channels. Bandit deep crankbaits in night colors have been the best producer as well as bottom bouncing rigs with crawlers. Pike can be found in their usual hangouts – 10-15-feet deep weed lines. Lures such as spinnerbaits, swimbaits and large soft plastic jerk baits can get some chases. Smelt on a bobber work year-round.

Largemouth bass can also be located next to deep weed lines, or suspending on rocky bluff walls. Try your luck fishing deep weed lines nearby a shallow area with a hard bottom. Senkos, crankbaits and small worms will be the ticket. Smallmouth bass are moving into their post-spawn patterns. You’ll have a shot at bigger fish along deep bottom contours and weed lines. Find shallow rocky areas with apparent bays, coves and a hard bottom. Follow those areas out to deep water. Then tie on a drop shot, deep crank or a worm and hold on. The larger models are being caught in the 20-25-foot range.

For your pan fish needs, bluegill and perch can be found shallow and taking a variety of hard baits and soft plastics in shallow-water weed beds. Try your luck in coves and shallow marshy areas with night crawlers for some easy catching. — Lakeside Motel and Resort.

Rock Creek (west) — Rock Creek is fishing good into late August and water temps are hanging in there. That being said, morning and early afternoon fishing has been much better than evenings. Spruce moths are pretty much done for the season, but there are a few tricos out and those hatches should keep getting better for the folks who like to fish the small mayflies. Terrestrials are the name of the game right now with a hopper-dropper being the best rig to find fish. Drop a 20-incher, black rubberlegs, San Juan, Perdigon or Spanish bullet off the back of your hopper. Fishing a small ant has been good for bigger fish if you’re looking to just fish a dry. An ant-acid, glitter ant or foam ant is a good way to search for those larger models. — Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop, Missoula.

Spring Creek — Spring Creek is still fishing well. The fish have been biting various hopper-dropper combinations. — Sport Center, Lewistown.

Stillwater River — You guessed it; hopper-droppers are the game. Fall hatches are expected to arrive in a couple weeks, but for now we’re still tying a small bug onto a larger bug and waiting for bites. Catching on the Stillwater has been steady and the water has been clear. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Yellowstone River, Big Timber — This stretch of the ’Stone has had poor fishing due to the muddy water. Things aren’t expected to improve until conditions improve. — Sweetcast Angler, Big Timber.

Yellowstone River, Columbus — Inconsistent fishing on the Yellowstone continues. When the water is clear, you’ll want to try various hopper-dropper combos to prospect for fish. — East Rosebud Fly Shop, Columbus.

Yellowstone River, Livingston — With the recent rains be prepared for mud plugs. However, this doesn't necessarily mean fishing will be completely turned off. Worms, wooly buggers and streamers should still produce some good eats. When the water clears up, hoppers and streamers is usually the only show in town. Ninety percent of the bug life was flushed through during the June floods. The only things available to trout right now are terrestrials and other baitfish. Hoppers like the thunder thigh, panty dropper, Morrish, chubbies and water walkers are excellent places to start. Our favorite streamer recently has been the sex dungeon, full size and mini, in yellow, olive, white or black. A few more streamers to try would be the McCune's sculpin, hare sculpin, butt monkey, Drunk & Disorderly, dolly llama's, Kreelex, wooly bugger and Krystal bugger. — Montana Troutfitters, Bozeman.

Wyoming

Beartooth Lakes — The Beartooth Scenic Highway is completely open all the way to Red Lodge. Access to the lakes is easy as there are no closures on roads to Red Lodge or Cooke City except at Beartooth Lake, where road construction continues and 20-minute delays can be expected. Access to the northeast part of Yellowstone via Cooke City is a no-go. The lakes are fishing well with a mix of dries, wet flies and smaller streamers on main lakes and the feeder streams between. Brook, rainbow, cutthroat and lake trout can all be had. Fish are on the smaller side, 6-14 inches most of the time, except for lake trout in Beartooth Lake. Pack mosquito repellent and bear spray.

Bighorn Lake, Horseshoe Bend — Anglers can catch sauger and catfish while fishing off the dock at Horseshoe Bend Marina. The south narrows also has continued to produce catfish at the southern entrance from the big lake. The north narrows are producing bass and crappie, and the Crooked Creek bay area is producing sauger, catfish, bass and some crappie just South of Montana border. Sauger and walleye have recently been caught in better numbers than earlier in the summer. — Horseshoe Bend Marina.

Bighorn River, Thermopolis — Fishing has been anywhere from good to excellent. Water is clear although area guides have been keeping an eye on some of the side creeks running into the ’Horn above and below town recently. The first flies out of your box will be peach- or salmon-colored hopper patterns, trico spinners, San Juan worms, sow bugs, soft-hackled sowbugs in sizes 14-20, tungsten-bead nymphs and girdle bug patterns. Anglers have also had success dead drifting Zirdle bugs, yuk bugs and thin mints. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

East and West Newton lakes — Water temps right now are 74 degrees at East Newton. These temps are stressful to trout. We recommend fishing West Newton Lake, or somewhere else until early September when temps begin to drop below 70 degrees. West Newton’s water temps hover around the mid-60s due to its depth. Trout are chasing damsel flies, ants, beetles and small hoppers on the surface. Smaller bead-head nymphs, leeches and buggers below the surface are also working well. Be prepared for paddle boarders, tubers and dogs splashing around in both lakes. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Lower Clarks Fork — Fishing is slow to fair when the river is clear enough to fish. Access into the lower Wild and Scenic canyon is walk-in only. The road was completely wiped out by the June floods. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Lower Shoshone — Even with the water quality turning over due to recent rains, the catching has held steady. With the water clearing up, there’s no reason to believe that’ll change. Fish can be caught using a variety of nymphs or dark-colored streamers. If you are floating, be aware there are a few places that can be dicey in drift boats. Rafts are recommended as the safest watercraft right now.— North Fork Anglers, Cody.

North Fork of the Shoshone — Prior to the rains that hit the area last week, the North Fork was fishing good. Conditions should be back to normal, so there is reason to believe the catching will make a comeback as well. Drop in a line anywhere that looks fishy, from top to bottom, from Gibbs Bridge in Wapiti Valley to Pahaska Tepee near YNP’s east entrance. Flows are too low to float in the upper reaches but the wade fishing has been very good using large attractor dries or hopper imitations. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Upper Clarks Fork — Similar to the Shoshone, recent rains mucked up the water quality. The water is expected to straighten out by now, especially on Lake Creek, Crazy Creek and above Pilot Creek’s confluence. A mix of smaller dries and nymphs are recommended for Dead Indian, Sunlight and Crandall Creeks. Upper Clarks Fork should also see improved catching when it is clear and fishable. Access is good along the road from Painter Store Bridge to Cooke City. Be bear aware and keep mosquito repellent handy. Wading is still a challenge below Lake Creek’s confluence. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.

Upper and Lower Sunshine Reservoirs — Depending on the day, fishing is fair to good. These lakes are getting pounded by the bait fishers. The bigger trout are in Lower Sunshine, while Upper Sunshine has Yellowstone cutthroat ranging from 8-18 inches. This is a really good time for chucking hoppers or some bugger off the banks, or by fishing deep with ice cream cones, zebra midges or damsel nymphs and adults. The trout are looking up for parachute Adams, adult damsels, small hoppers, ants and beetles. — North Fork Anglers, Cody.