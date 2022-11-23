'Dan the Can Man' dies in Deer Lodge after being struck by SUV

Nearly everyone in Deer Lodge knew about “Dan the Can Man.” They’d see him on his daily rounds, cycling on his three-wheeled bike around this small Montana city to collect empty aluminum cans. The back yard of his small house displayed great heaps of trash bags filled with cans.

His real name was Daniel Cavanaugh. The 76-year-old Deer Lodge man died Tuesday after being struck around 6:30 p.m. by a Jeep Cherokee as Cavanaugh attempted to walk his bicycle across Main Street at its intersection with College Avenue.

“Known by most everyone in town, he will certainly be missed,” said Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles on Wednesday.

The driver, identified as Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge, reportedly left the scene initially but then returned to speak with officers. Fortner faces charges that include negligent homicide.

Cavanaugh was transported from the scene to the Deer Lodge Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Roselles said there were no indications that Fortner was impaired when the collision occurred.

“At this time, we believe that distracted driving was a contributing factor in the crash,” he said.

Fortner has been charged with negligent homicide, criminal endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and duty to give information and render aid. Roselles said he will be arraigned in Justice Court and bound over to District Court.