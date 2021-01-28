Woman gets deferred sentence for driving drunk wrong way on I-90

A Butte woman who drove drunk the wrong way on Interstate 90 between Butte and Anaconda and nearly struck a construction worker can have her criminal convictions cleared if she follows probation terms for two years.

District Judge Kurt Krueger gave 46-year-old Sharma Marie Fode a two-year deferred sentence on Thursday for felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI. She pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Prosecutors said Fode had no prior criminal record so they were OK with a deferred sentence. Krueger went along with that but reminded Fode that if she violated probation terms, he could impose a tougher sentence.

Criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“Will I be seeing you again?” Krueger asked Fode.

“No, your honor,” she said.

According to prosecutors, Fode was driving a car heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 about four miles from the Anaconda exit on Nov. 2, 2019 and came within 5 feet of striking a flagger in a construction zone.