Woman admits driving drunk wrong way on I-90

A Butte woman admitted Thursday that she drove drunk the wrong way on Interstate 90 between Butte and Anaconda last November and nearly struck a construction worker.

Sharma Marie Fode, 46, made the confession when pleading guilty to felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI. District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and ordered a presentence investigation, with sentencing to be set later.

Fode faces up to 10 years in prison on the felony charge and a maximum six months on the misdemeanor.

According to prosecutors, Fode was driving a car heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 about four miles from the Anaconda exit on Nov. 2 last year and came within 5 feet of striking a flagger in a construction zone.

The car then went airborne into the median and continued going westbound in the appropriate lanes and ultimately ended up at a convenience store in Anaconda, where Fode was arrested. There was an empty bottle of tequila in the floorboard, troopers say.

“Fode admitted to smoking a bowl of weed before she left,” the charging document said.

