 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman admits driving drunk wrong way on I-90
0 comments
alert top story

Woman admits driving drunk wrong way on I-90

{{featured_button_text}}
Sharma Marie Fode

Sharma Marie Fode, seen here in an earlier court appearance.

A Butte woman admitted Thursday that she drove drunk the wrong way on Interstate 90 between Butte and Anaconda last November and nearly struck a construction worker.

Sharma Marie Fode, 46, made the confession when pleading guilty to felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI. District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and ordered a presentence investigation, with sentencing to be set later.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fode faces up to 10 years in prison on the felony charge and a maximum six months on the misdemeanor.

According to prosecutors, Fode was driving a car heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 about four miles from the Anaconda exit on Nov. 2 last year and came within 5 feet of striking a flagger in a construction zone.

The car then went airborne into the median and continued going westbound in the appropriate lanes and ultimately ended up at a convenience store in Anaconda, where Fode was arrested. There was an empty bottle of tequila in the floorboard, troopers say.

“Fode admitted to smoking a bowl of weed before she left,” the charging document said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Auliea Hanlon testifies at sentencing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News