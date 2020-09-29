Trial Day 2: Man admits hitting ex-wife but denies confining, raping her

A man accused of kidnapping and raping his ex-wife told jurors Tuesday he never confined her in Butte over several days, never used a stun-gun to threaten or hurt her, and said the sex in question was consensual.
Seidel Lee Pine said he gave the woman gas money twice so she could return to Missoula but she never did, and contrary to her claims, she was free to leave the house they were sharing with his friends in November 2018 at any time.
“She was never held against her will,” Pine, 33, said during the second day of his trial before District Judge Robert Whelan.
He admitted backhanding his ex-wife five times during an argument while they were driving near Rocker, and pushing her to the ground and kicking her when outside. But he denied raping her in the car that same day.
“So after two kicks and five backhands, you think she can consent to sex?” Prosecutor Mike Clague said sarcastically on cross-examination. “You beat the hell out of her and then say, ‘Let’s have sex.’”
Pine said the two were trying to reconcile that November and although their relationship was dysfunctional, the sex that day was “make-up sex” and not unusual.
“We went from 100 percent hating each other to 100 percent loving each other,” he told Clague.
Pine is charged with felony aggravated kidnapping and sexual intercourse without consent and misdemeanor partner-family member assault. He could face up to life in prison on the kidnapping charge and up to life or 20 years for the rape charge.
Pine and the woman were together for several years and had four children, were then married for a year but got divorced in 2015. They met up again in November 2018 and she came to Butte and stayed with him at the house in Butte.
Both admit to spending much of the time drinking and doing meth, but she says things got bad during an argument on Nov. 17 and he started using a stun gun to hurt, threaten and control her until she got away on Nov. 29.
She says he drove her to a dirt road near Rocker on Nov. 26, got angry and made her strip naked and walk outside in the cold and snow. He followed her, punched and kicked her and then drove to another location and forced her to have sex against her will, she says.
She was able to get to Stokes grocery store on Nov. 29 and have an employee call police, and an officer arrived with his body camera filming.
It was shown to jurors Tuesday, and although much of the audio was garbled, she was clearly distraught and crying and can be heard recounting some of the alleged ordeal, including a Taser device being used on her.
She was taken to St. James Healthcare and photos were taken of injuries that included a black eye, several large bruises on her legs and back and red marks and broken skin that prosecutors suggest were from a stun gun. The pictures were shown to jurors.
Police found Pine that same night hiding in a closet at the house and Detective Jeff Williams, lead investigator in the case, retrieved a flash light about 7 inches long that also doubled as a stun gun. He did not locate a charger, but police ordered one.
Williams showed it to jurors Tuesday, pressed a button and blue sparks were emitted as a loud crackling noise filled the courtroom.
The prosecution rested its case and after a Belgrade police officer testified about an encounter with Pine and the woman on Nov. 23, defense attorney Victor Bunitsky called Pine to the stand.
The flashlight was his, he said, but the stun gun on it did not work and he never used it. He said his ex-wife got angry and “hysterical” when a female friend called Pine on Nov. 17, and she became “very belligerent” when someone called during their drive near Rocker.
Pine said she started hitting him, grabbed his nose, jerked the steering wheel and then stabbed him with a knife. Police photos showed he had a small cut on a finger and on his stomach, but Pine says he did not seek medical attention.
“I kind of lick my own wounds and take care of my injuries myself,” he told Bunitsky.
He acknowledged backhanding the woman during the argument and shoving and kicking her soon after, but said he never told her to strip then go outside, and never raped her.
He said they drove to Deer Lodge after having sex, bought a liter bottle of vodka, and each drank a third of it while heading back to Butte.
"We were just passing it back and forth," Pine said.
Jared Weaselboy also testified for the defense via a video link, saying he had known Pine for a couple of days in November 2018 when Pine and the woman gave him a ride and went to a friend’s house Nov. 25.
He said the woman was talking and holding hands with Pine, she had no injuries and there was no sign of discord. Jurors were shown a few photos of Pine and the woman, which the defense says were taken around that time, and she is smiling.
But upon questioning from Kelli Fivey, the lead prosecutor in the case, Weaselboy acknowledged that he was only with the two for about 30 minutes that one day and it was before the alleged assault on Nov. 26.
Prosecutors also noted that Pine, when initially talking with police, denied hitting the woman before later acknowledging backhanding and kicking her.
The trial was to resume Wednesday and Bunitsky said he planned to call several witnesses. When Judge Whelan asked if they would be testifying in court or remotely, Bunitsky said he wasn’t sure what the mix would be.
“I forgot who is in custody and who is not,” he said.
There is a chance the jury could start deliberations sometime Wednesday.
