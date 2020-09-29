Trial Day 2: Man admits hitting ex-wife but denies confining, raping her

Pine is charged with felony aggravated kidnapping and sexual intercourse without consent and misdemeanor partner-family member assault. He could face up to life in prison on the kidnapping charge and up to life or 20 years for the rape charge.

Pine and the woman were together for several years and had four children, were then married for a year but got divorced in 2015. They met up again in November 2018 and she came to Butte and stayed with him at the house in Butte.

Both admit to spending much of the time drinking and doing meth, but she says things got bad during an argument on Nov. 17 and he started using a stun gun to hurt, threaten and control her until she got away on Nov. 29.

She says he drove her to a dirt road near Rocker on Nov. 26, got angry and made her strip naked and walk outside in the cold and snow. He followed her, punched and kicked her and then drove to another location and forced her to have sex against her will, she says.

She was able to get to Stokes grocery store on Nov. 29 and have an employee call police, and an officer arrived with his body camera filming.