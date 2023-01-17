Theft charge against Rocky Lyons dismissed if conditions met

Prosecutors have dismissed a felony embezzlement charge against former Butte Rescue Mission director Rocky Lyons but can refile the case if she doesn’t meet terms of an agreement.

If she does fulfil its terms, the case will be permanently dismissed as if charges were never brought in the first place. Prosecutors reduced the severity of the felony charge first before filing a motion last month to dismiss the case.

As part of the agreement, Lyons must abide by all laws for five years and cannot be employed by a nonprofit organization during that time, said prosecutor Sean Peterson. She must also do 200 hours of community service.

Lyons won a wrongful termination suit against the Rescue Mission in August and a jury awarded her $104,673 in damages, saying the Mission board violated its own manual when it fired Lyons in January 2020.

The jury also said the Mission did not prove she intentionally misused Mission funds when she was executive director and ruled that Lyons didn’t owe any money for excess vacation and sick time.

State prosecutors filed a charge of felony theft by embezzlement against Lyons in June 2021 and the Mission’s defense in the civil trial referenced the allegations, saying she used Mission accounts to make personal purchases for things like clothes and food.

Prosecutors said Lyons embezzled or attempted to embezzle more than $16,000. On Dec. 14, they amended the charge to an amount less than $5,000. That reduced possible prison time from 10 years to three years. Lyons pleaded not guilty to the charge.

But under the deferred prosecution agreement, even the reduced charge would be permanently dismissed if Lyons meets its terms. District Judge Robert Whelan signed off on the motion, exonerated bond and lifted any pretrial conditions Lyons was under.

Peterson said in his dismissal motion that “the interests of justice will be served by dismissal of this case without prejudice,” meaning prosecution can resume if Lyons violates the agreement.

Deferred prosecution agreements typically include probationary-like terms such as violating no laws, possible restitution and not engaging in certain activities for a designated period of time, among other things.

The Standard called the Butte law office of David Vicevich, who represented Lyons in the criminal case, but was told he was unavailable for comment Tuesday and was probably booked up the rest of the week.