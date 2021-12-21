Sunday night shooting victim identified

Butte-Silver Bow County Coroner Lori Durkin has identified the 42-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night as William Harris of Butte.
The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said an autopsy on the victim was being performed Tuesday at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula with Butte police detectives in attendance.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today