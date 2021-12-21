 Skip to main content
Sunday night shooting victim identified

Butte-Silver Bow County Coroner Lori Durkin has identified the 42-year-old man shot and killed Sunday night as William Harris of Butte.

The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 800 block of South Main Street.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said an autopsy on the victim was being performed Tuesday at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula with Butte police detectives in attendance.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

