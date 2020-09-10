Spokane woman gets 20 years for stabbing in Butte

Kroum said she received a message from the victim about wanting to meet and talk, so she drove to Butte. The victim said she didn't send a message but agreed to meet anyway.

At the vicitm’s apartment, Kroum said she still loved the man in question, “but the talk never got heated and no threats were made by either party,” the victim told police.

The two prayed together and after about 30 minutes, walked outside along Jackson Street. The victim said Kroum put her arm around her, said, “I am so glad we could be friends,” and stabbed her in the chest.

The wound was about 3 inches deep but the knife did not penetrate her chest cavity, so after receiving stitches at the hospital, she was released. Police recovered a knife blade and handle near the scene of the stabbing.

Over the next month, police talked to the victim, several others and Kroum before bringing her to Butte from Washington state on an arrest warrant.

Kroum told police when the two were walking, “she saw a dark figure come out from behind the bushes and she got scared and took off running to her car and then drove as fast as she could to get away from the area,” according to charging documents.