Prosecutors: Woman's kidnapping and rape like a 'horror movie'

She said she was afraid of what Pine would do if she told police what was going on, but drove to a hotel in Bozeman and was allowed to use a computer to send a Facebook message to her sister asking for money.

Pine had messaged her by that time, she said, and because she had no money for gas and didn’t know anyone in the area, agreed to pick him up.

They drove back to Butte and he started using an electronic Taser device, zapping her more than 20 times over the next several days and using it other times to threaten and control her, she said.

She said on Nov. 26, he was angry and drove her to Rocker, and after sideswiping a car on the interstate, took her to a wooded area off a dirt road and forced her to strip naked and walk outside in the cold and snow.

She said he followed her outside, punched her in the head, kicked her on the ground twice, and then drove her to another area and forced her to have sex against her will.

“He said, ‘You know I’m going to take it anyway,’” the victim said, adding that “I felt he was possibly ready to kill me.”