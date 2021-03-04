Prosecutors: Man angry at apartment management set fire in stove

A Butte man was reportedly angry with managers of the Mueller Apartments and smoking marijuana when he deliberately put papers in a stove that caught fire, sending smoke everywhere, prosecutors say.

Roy Edward Smith, 59, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of arson Thursday and remained jailed with bond set at $50,000. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.

Police previously declined to discuss specifics of the incident but they are now included in charging documents filed by prosecutors.

They say police responded to a reported fire in the apartments at 501 W. Granite St. the night of Feb. 1. As they scurried through the building trying to evacuate people, they passed a man in the stairwell later identified as Smith who was hollering “Fire, fourth floor.”

Smoke was really heavy on the fourth floor but officers found the apartment the fire was coming from. It was Smith’s and was in “total disarray.”

“The bathroom had water all over the floor which the officers later learned that Smith had damaged the toilet,” prosecutors said. They determined the smoke was coming from the stove.