Prosecutors: Butte man misfired gun before shooting another

A Butte man pulled out a handgun in an alley on Nov. 14 and after it misfired once, shot another man in the leg, according to new details in charging documents.

The suspect, 29-year-old Brice Jerick Babcock, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony count of aggravated assault. He remains jailed with bond set at $100,000 and District Judge Kurt Krueger set the next court hearing for Feb. 25.

Police said previously that on Nov. 14, an injured man was found in an alley near Montana and Iron streets. At the time, the victim would not reveal his identity to police officers nor name the shooter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a weeklong investigation, police ascertained that Babcock was the alleged shooter and arrested him.

According to subsequent charging documents, the victim was walking in an alley near South Main Street when a man pulled up in a utility terrain vehicle. The victim had no issues with the driver but another man, allegedly Babcock, came walking up the alley.

He said, “This is for (a woman’s name)” and pulled out a handgun and it misfired, prosecutors say. He cleared the misfire and then shot the victim in the leg and ran away.

The victim later identified Babcock as the shooter. The victim was taken to St. James Healthcare for treatment.

Aggravated assault carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison but in certain circumstances in Montana, it can carry a life sentence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.