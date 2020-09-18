Police: Long gun-and-run ordeal ends after man crashes pickup

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police were busy chasing down a man who allegedly pointed a gun at his wife and another man Thursday night and might have also fired the pistol at times without hitting anyone.

Officers ultimately spotted 57-year-old Richard Wayne Sparks, who tried to elude police in a pickup before crashing into a parked car at Alabama and Hornet streets after midnight and taking off on foot. Police found him hiding in a nearby yard and arrested him.

Sparks lives in Butte now and besides numerous new charges, he was wanted for a parole violation out of Texas, Sheriff Ed Lester said Friday.

The drawn-out ordeal started at 7:40 p.m. Thursday when police were called to the Swiss Alps Casino on South Excelsior Avenue. According to a witness, Sparks asked a man if he had seen his wife and when told no, he pointed a gun at the man and then left in a 1990 Ford pickup.

Police looked for the truck and were called to the casino again at 10:25 p.m. on a report that Sparks had returned. He wasn’t there when officers arrived, but about a half hour later, gunshots were heard in the area of the Butte Rescue Mission on East Platinum Street.

Witnesses reported seeing the same truck in the area, and a short time later, someone reported hearing gunshots in the 200 block of Virginia Street.