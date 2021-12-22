Police blotter: Upset at the pump; disturbance at complex; fire extinguisher explodes; belligerent and swinging; 'tossed salad'

Butte police reports

Upset at the pump

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, a man entered the Town Pump at 2711 Harrison Ave. He was told by the clerk that he would have to prepay for gas.

According to a police report, the man was not thrilled with that answer and proceeded to throw a bottle of sparkling wine at the clerk. He then began breaking items and throwing things.

The unidentified man left in pickup with two Christmas trees in the back. Shortly after, the truck was found at the Town Pump at Montana and Rowe Road. When the man spotted the police he took off toward Greenwood Avenue, went through a fence, and onto the highway where police lost him.

Officers were able to get the truck’s license plate number and there is also security footage.

Disturbance at complex

At 3:30 a.m. Saturday police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 910 Evans to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman that allegedly turned physical.

During the argument, Remington Brooks Vail, 31, of Butte reportedly was yelling obscenities at the woman, put her in a headlock, threw her down to the ground and put pressure on her neck.

Vail had already left the scene but was located at Hobson and Kennedy. He was arrested early Saturday morning for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation).

Felony warrant

Christopher Patrick Carey, 37, of Butte was arrested at around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Silver Bow Homes on a felony warrant out of Park County.

Stolen property

Jacob Steven Alt, 40, of Butte was arrested at around 4 a.m. Sunday for felony buying or possessing stolen property and felony parole violation.

An officer was patrolling in the area of George Street and Warren Avenue when he saw a 2007 Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen.

Inside the car was Alt, who claimed he purchased the vehicle from another person.

Causing issues

Numerous times early Sunday afternoon an “aggressive” panhandler, Jonathan Orville Weinberger, 32, homeless, was told by employees of the Town Pump to leave the premises, but he refused.

Weinberger reportedly told employees he would not leave until he got his alcohol.

Police arrived at 2 p.m. to convince the man to leave, but he continued to cause issues and was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

MHP arrests

An officer with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Shannon Leigh Atkins, 61, of Butte last Saturday morning for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal), possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a current registration in effect, no liability insurance in effect, failure to wear a seatbelt, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Shawn Braaten Roane, 56, of Butte was arrested by an officer with the Montana Highway Patrol late Sunday morning for misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt driving without a valid driver’s license, no vehicle registration and no liability insurance in effect

Jordan Isiah Lanahan, 24, of Anaconda was arrested Sunday morning by a Montana Highway Patrol officer for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and operating a vehicle without a current registration.

No gun

Late Saturday night, police responded to a residence in the 600 block of West Broadway on a report of a man with a gun. Turns out, there was no gun. Instead, a fire extinguisher had been discharged.

Inside was Jesse Lee Shields, 32, of Butte, who had extensively damaged property in his own apartment and broke a next door neighbor’s window.

He was arrested for felony probation violation and two misdemeanor criminal mischief offenses.

Locked in bathroom

Fawna Marylee Shields, 37, homeless, was arrested just after 6 p.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct, possessing drug paraphernalia (syringes and baggies), and criminal trespass to property.

According to police reports, Shields was asked to leave an area several times. Instead, she locked herself in the bathroom, throwing things around and yelled profanities continuously at the store manager.

Booked into jail

Ciara Lynn Smart, 35, of Butte was booked into the jail just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Police arrived at the 2100 block of South Wyoming Street around 1 a.m. to find a belligerent Smart saying she wanted to go to jail. She allegedly swung at one officer, hitting a camera, and managed to hit another officer.

Not stolen

A woman shopping at Walmart on Monday afternoon thought her car had been stolen from the parking lot. She just forgot exactly where she parked it.

Stolen property

Two Butte men, Jacob Ryan Martin Maher, 29, and Kyle James King, 34, were arrested Monday morning for felony possession of stolen property.

Officers responded to the 800 block of South Washington to investigate a suspicious black SUV. When they arrived, the SUV was towing another vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

Both men each had out-of-jurisdiction warrants out for their arrests. Maher was also jailed for misdemeanor criminal contempt. King had a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant out for his arrest, too.

Several offenses

David Samuel Sandoval, 40, of Butte was arrested Sunday night for the felony offenses of criminal contempt and violation of release condition, and two misdemeanor criminal contempt offenses.

Truck stolen

Zachary Adam Perrick, 33, of Butte was arrested Sunday night for felony motor vehicle theft from the 2800 block of Helena.

The owner of the 2018 Dodge Ram located the truck at 5100 S. Warren and called police.

Perrick was seen on security footage getting out of the truck.

Off and running

On Sunday morning, officers arrived at the Red Lion Inn to check on a report about a wanted man staying there.

Instead, they found Brittany Lynn Birkoski, 32, of Butte, who had two warrants out for her arrest. At first, she gave the officers a fictitious name and then took off running.

She was apprehended, handcuffed and taken to jail for felony criminal contempt out of Butte District Court and the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle warrant out of Butte City Court.

Tossed salad

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Frank Owen Tallbull, 42, of Butte was at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana, where he allegedly helped himself to two beers, a salad, and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

When the clerk told Tallbull he had to pay for the items, he threw the beers and the salad at the clerk.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and shoplifting.

Packages stolen

Last Friday afternoon, packages were taken from a home in the 2600 block of Placer Street

Late Friday afternoon, a package was taken from a front porch in the 2900 block of Nettie

Window broken

Early Saturday morning, someone threw a rock into a window at a residence in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue.

