Police blotter: Unknown man enters home; DUI, hit-and-run; road rage confrontation; hotel vandalized

Butte police reports

Just after midnight

Archie Francis Bonilla-Santiago, 26, of Killeen, Texas reportedly walked into a home on East LaPlatte Street and sat down at the kitchen table. He told the residents, none of whom had ever seen the Texas man before, that he was with the military and was lost from his unit. Just after midnight Thursday, officers were called to the residence, where they arrested the Texan for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and criminal trespass to property. One of the officers sustained a hand injury trying to take him into custody.

Zachariah Thomas Bartsch, 34, of Butte was arrested just after midnight Thursday as well. Residents living in the 300 block of Virginia Street called to complain that Bartsch had hit a garbage can while trying to move a trailer. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offense of being a habitual offender operating a motor vehicle. He also had a warrant out for his arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Chair thrown

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 100 block of Moose Creek Road to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Levi Garriet James, 20, of Butte, driving a blue Toyota Tacoma, was stopped by the police as they headed to the residence. It is alleged that he threw a chair and broke a screen on the door.

He was jailed for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Wednesday DUI

The victim of a hit-and-run incident called to report the alleged crime to police at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. An officer caught up with the alleged driver, Matthew Cornelius Buckley Jr., 65, of Butte, near the intersection of Granite and Wyoming.

Buckley appeared to be intoxicated and his white 2019 Toyota Tacoma had some minor damage. He was cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal) and failure to make an immediate notification of an accident.

Road rage

Just before noon Monday, police were called to the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank, 3650 Harrison Ave. It had been reported two people were confronting each other in the lot in a fit of road rage. By the time officers arrived, that rage must have dipped considerably because both parties were gone.

Courthouse disturbance

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, a man was walking through the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse yelling at anyone and everyone. Police slipped in through the back to confront the man, but he had already hightailed it out by way of the front door.

Eggs thrown

It was discovered around 7 p.m. Monday that someone had thrown eggs on a truck parked in the 1900 block of South Jackson Street.

Hotel vandalism

Late Monday night, a renter at the Miners Hotel at 53 W. Park St., reportedly caused some damage to the coffee room on the second floor and also threw food around. Charges are pending.

Wallet stolen

Early Tuesday afternoon, someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked at the Super 8 Motel, 2929 Harrison Ave., and took off with a large black wallet.

Afternoon crime

There was a theft Tuesday afternoon of a portable work station and cleaning supplies that were all chained to a trailer parked in the 900 block of Placer Street.

Fraudulent returns

It was reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday that someone made fraudulent returns to the Family Dollar, 1299 Harrison Ave. The complaint is being investigated.

Wire thief

It was discovered Wednesday morning that an unknown amount of scrap wire was stolen from a facility in the 600 block of Evans.

Trailer taken

Sometime Wednesday morning, a 28-foot camp trailer was taken from the Super 8 Motel, 2929 Harrison Ave.

Missing purse

A purse was taken Wednesday night from the women’s locker room at the YMCA, 2975 Washoe St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.