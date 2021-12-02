Police blotter: Thieves hit construction site; repeat offender arrested; home disturbance; disorderly conduct

Butte police reports

Construction site hit

Early Monday morning, the locks were cut on three trailers at a construction site at East Middle School and several items were taken.

The following day, another trailer was been broken into. Items stolen included a demolition saw, battery charger, laser level, socket set and a roto hammer.

Early-morning arrest

Lawrence Shaundale Brown Jr., 47, of Butte had been told several times to leave the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave.

He decided to not heed the advice and came back in. This time he allegedly shoplifted some items and the police were called.

Brown was arrested just before 3 a.m. Thursday for the misdemeanor offenses of shoplifting and criminal trespass to property.

Two warrants

A call came in around 10 a.m. Wednesday about a disturbance in the 1100 block of Lewisohn.

When officers arrived, they were told the man causing the disturbance, Jordan Daryl Blandin, 30, of Butte had just left the area in a car.

Blandin, who had two warrants out for his arrest, was found on Excelsior and Platinum. He was stopped and placed under arrest.

Traffic hazard

On Tuesday night, an officer was on patrol near Cobban and Harrison when he witnessed a man throw a cinder block onto Harrison Avenue, causing a traffic hazard.

According to police reports, the officer stopped Michael Dean Kelly, 60, of Butte and asked him why he threw it. Kelly replied — “because it was on the sidewalk.” When told to pick up the cinder block, Kelly then reportedly asked if the officer was going to kick his “behind.” The officer said no but asked for identification and Kelly threw his wallet at the officer and walked away. He then tried to pull away several times before being successfully arrested.

He was jailed for disorderly conduct (third or subsequent offense), obstructing a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Stop on Harrison

Ava Loretta Hickman, 61, of Butte was stopped Tuesday night by the Montana Highway Patrol on Harrison and Meadowlark.

She was jailed for felony violation of release condition and the misdemeanors — driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to wear a seat belt.

Taken to jail

When police arrived around noon to investigate a disturbance on Dexter involving missing money and a cell phone, William Scott Gray Jr., 28, of Butte was at the residence.

Gray had two warrants out for his arrest and was taken to jail.

Simple assault

At around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Arnold Dean Kittson, 61, of Butte was taken to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and criminal mischief.

Kittson allegedly punched out a window at the Party Palace and another man stepped in to stop him. Kittson then headed down Main Street and the man followed, where a fight ensued.

Gas siphoned

It was reported Tuesday morning that someone siphoned gas from three trucks at the U-Haul Moving & Storage, 3300 Harrison Ave.

SUV stolen

A 1999 maroon GMC Yukon was reportedly stolen from the 2000 block of Walnut Street on Tuesday morning.

