Police blotter: Sleeping in lobby; chasing a spirit; intoxicated man; gas siphoned; man wields ax

Butte police reports

Sleeping in lobby

Police got a call about 3 a.m. Wednesday concerning a man sleeping in the lobby at the Super 8, 2929 Harrison Ave.

When an officer arrived, the man had already woken up and left the lobby. He was found walking around the motel.

The officer recognized him as Dallas Jay Spletstoser, 43, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest out of Butte City Court. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Chasing a spirit

At about 1:15 Wednesday morning, an officer out on patrol noticed a window had been broken out of a building at 120 N. Main St. When the officer looked inside, a blue backpack was visible.

Another officer arrived and saw a man inside the building. Officers yelled for the man, Andrew Joseph Darocha, 35, of Butte to come out, and he did.

When asked what he was doing in the building, Darocha reportedly told police he was “chasing a spirit.”

Off he went to jail for felony burglary.

Intoxicated man

A call came in Tuesday afternoon about a man trespassing into vehicles in the 1800 block of “A” Street.

While investigating, officers found Markus Augustine Abad, 49, of Butte. When asked what he was doing in the area, Abad, who appeared to be intoxicated, told police — “none of your (expletive) business” and then challenged one of the officers to a fight.

Abad was handcuffed, put into the backseat of the police car, and taken to jail for misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.

Suspicious vehicle

Dispatch received a call Tuesday morning about a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.

The car had broken down and inside was a man and a woman, Kristi Dawn Evans, 40, of Shepherd.

Evans had a $5,000 warrant out for her arrest out of Gallatin County and was taken to jail.

Gas siphoned

In the early morning hours Tuesday, an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked between the Butte Plaza Mall and U-Haul Moving & Storage, 3300 Harrison Ave.

The vehicle began to pull away but was stopped by the officer. When he approached the vehicle, he noticed a strong odor of gasoline and large gas cans in the back seat.

The people in the vehicle were Lane Michael Cottrell, 36, and Chantel Marie Cottrell, 41, both of Butte. Both people had no-bond warrants out for their arrest from Butte Probation & Parole and were arrested.

The large cans in the back were reportedly filled with gas believed to have been siphoned from the U-Haul trucks, along with a long rubber tube that smelled strongly of gasoline. In addition, the woman had several small baggies with suspected methamphetamine in her possession, along with a syringe and a glass smoking device

Lane was jailed for felony probation violation and misdemeanor theft from a vehicle. Chantel was jailed for felony probation violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft from a vehicle

Man wields ax

On Monday at 3:30 p.m. an office was dispatched to 3878 Paxson Ave., where a man had just thrown a rock and broken a large double pane window at Happy Endings Casino.

Dane Avery Peters, 34, of Butte was given a citation for misdemeanor criminal mischief and released.

Apparently not all the damage that Peters reportedly had done at the casino had been seen yet. Not long after, four customers coming out of the business found their windshields shattered and the hood of another customer’s truck was damaged.

Two hours later, Peters had made his way to the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana St. Using an ax, there he allegedly broke out a vehicle’s window and used the ax on the Town Pump’s air hose, as well.

Officers searched the area for Peters who attempted to hide and when confronted, took off running toward St. James Healthcare. Officers chased him on foot and caught up to him at Porphyry and Jackson.

He was jailed for felony criminal mischief and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Bail jumping

A call came in late Monday afternoon that a man wanted for felony bail jumping was at the Happy Endings Casino, 3878 Paxson Ave.

Lee Lloyd Lopez, 49, homeless was found inside the casino and taken into custody. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Fifth offense

Willamena Marie Billedeaux, 36, of Charlo was jailed at around 1:30 p.m. Monday for misdemeanor shoplifting (fifth offense) and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to police reports, Billedeaux was observed by Family Dollar employees taking clothes. When confronted, she started screaming loudly and yelling obscenities.

When an officer arrived, she was detained and handcuffed. It was reported that two pairs of sweats from Family Dollar were hidden within her coat.

While being taken to jail, she continued her tirade by kicking the partition in the police car.

Various crimes

It was reported Monday morning that a shed had been broken into in the 500 block of West Copper Street. Items taken included three chainsaws, two leaf blowers, a weed eater and an air compressor.

Also on Monday morning, two windows in a vacant apartment in the 600 block of South Utah Street had been broken out.

On Tuesday morning, a package was taken from an apartment building in the 800 block of West Quartz Street. The following afternoon, a package was taken off a porch in the 100 block of Elderberry Lane.

Sometime late Monday or early Tuesday, a person got into one of the rooms at Days Inn, 2701 Harrison, and stayed but didn’t pay for it.

A call came in early Tuesday afternoon that a woman was outside changing her clothes in front of a business at 701 E. Front St. When police arrived, she was gone.

