Police blotter: Partner assault; outstanding warrant; business vandalism; crash through front door

Butte police reports

Partner assault

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 500 block of West Park Street regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman.

In talking with them both, officers determined that Kevin Richard Wroblewski, 50, of Butte had assaulted the woman, who was then taken by private vehicle to St. James Healthcare.

Meanwhile, Wroblewski was jailed for partner or family member assault.

Off to jail

Marcus Micaiah Ceballos, 32, of Butte was arrested just after 7 p.m. Wednesday for misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest.

Officers were called out on a disturbance in the 600 block of West Park Street. The complainant and the victims reported that Ceballos shoved him and a female and then ran out of the house. The female feared Ceballos would return to the residence.

Officers located Ceballos on the corner of Arizona and Park, at which time he had jumped in front of a vehicle and was almost struck. Officers pulled him aside and while they were speaking with him, he began to get agitated.