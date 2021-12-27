Police blotter: Man with gun enters home; holiday DUIs; theft at library; home pelted with paint balls; home break-in

Butte police reports

Stolen car

An officer on patrol late Christmas night observed a suspicious vehicle near Iron and Main streets. The officer ran the plate and learned the plates and vehicle had been stolen out of Billings.

Elizabeth Diane Harpold, 22, of Butte got out of the car and stated that the car did not belong to her. She then took off running, but was caught in the 700 block of South Main Street.

Harpold was arrested for felony possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor.

Man with gun

On Thursday night, officers were dispatched to a residence off Highway 91 South on a report of a man who came into the home uninvited.

Dakota James Peterson, 27, of Butte allegedly thought someone was chasing him and walked in the front door of the residence. He then reportedly fired a couple of rounds with a 22-caliber rifle inside the home, but not at the people inside.

They took the gun away from him and called police.

Peterson was jailed for the felony offenses of residential burglary and two counts of criminal endangerment.

Holiday DUIs

Jennifer Patricia Brinton, 43, was jailed early Thursday afternoon for driving under the influence. She was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol.

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, Kelly Rose Cass, 30, of Butte was arrested for driving under the influence by the Montana Highway Patrol. She was booked at the Butte Detention Center.

Kasara Justine Holman-Pappas, 30, of Butte was booked into jail 2:20 a.m. Christmas Eve for misdemeanor driving under the influence. An officer was called to Second and Arizona streets to investigate a report of an erratic driver. When the officer arrived, the car was in the driving lane on Second Street and the woman was asleep in the vehicle with the engine running.

Stealing shorts

Winter or not, a thief helped himself to several pairs of shorts on a rack at the Town Pump in Rocker at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Library thief

It was reported Thursday morning that an Atari 800 gaming console was stolen from the Butte-Silver Bow Library.

Window broken

Right around noon Thursday, someone threw a rock and broke a small back window at a home in the 2600 block of Argyle.

Paint balls

On Thursday afternoon, with paint ball gun in hand, someone shot at a home on East Center Street with numerous paint balls.

Attempt made

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, a man drove up to a residence in the 2400 block of Pine Street and tried to steal a mail box. Video shows him kicking it several times as he tried to loosen it. He damaged it, but could not take it.

Mail taken

It was reported Friday morning that mail was taken from a residence in the 200 block of West Granite Street.

Home break-in

Late Friday night, someone broke into a home in the 300 block of Granite Mountain Road and took jewelry and some tools. Entry was made by climbing through a window.

Purse gone

On Christmas Day, a woman went out to start her car in the 2000 block of Carolina Avenue and left her purse in the car. She then went back into the house. When she got into her car, her purse was gone.

Theft of fuel

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, a theft of fuel was reported from the Town Pump at Rocker.

