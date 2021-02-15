Police blotter: Jail inmate attack, DUI arrests

Butte police reports:

Jail inmate attack

A 24-year-old woman jailed on a deliberate homicide charge in Butte attacked another inmate with a plastic cup on Sunday and cut her face, police said.

The victim said she was in her cell block when Susan Criss attacked and struck her several times, leaving a cut above her left eye. She was treated at St. James Healthcare and sent back to the detention center.

Criss faces a new misdemeanor assault complaint. She was charged in January 2020 with deliberate homicide for allegedly stabbing Mark William Woodger at a house in Butte.

She told police that Woodger was trying to hurt her infant baby and he cut her arm before she grabbed the knife and stabbed him with it, but prosecutors charged her with homicide. A judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf but the case is still pending.

DUI arrests

Three people were arrested for drunken driving over the past three days in Butte.

Dallas Spletstoser, 42, from Butte was arrested late Sunday morning after police received a report of a driver who struck a power pole near Utah and Casey streets and then got stuck in an empty lot. He tested over the legal limit and was arrested for misdemeanor DUI.

Shortly before 2:40 p.m. Sunday, officers stopped a man for driving erratically in the area of Excelsior and Empire. The man, 21-year-old George Schick of Butte, took a breath test that registered a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit. He was booked in a misdemeanor complaint of aggravated DUI.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, police arrested 54-year-old Robert Ball of Anaconda for misdemeanor aggravated DUI after a traffic stop near Platinum and Colorado. He almost fell getting out of the car, police said, and failed sobriety measures at the scene.

