Police blotter: Held at gunpoint; guitar man assaulted; crash leads to DUI arrest; house break-in

Butte police reports

Held at gunpoint

Early Friday afternoon a woman living in the 4000 block of Deer Lane in Rocker came home from hunting to find a woman allegedly burglarizing her house.

The woman found Lisa Jae Moulton, 37, of Whitehall in her bedroom going through things and held her at gunpoint until police officers arrived.

The homeowner did not know Moulton, who was arrested for felony burglary.

Woman punched

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, Thomas Earl Smith, 35, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Smith allegedly scratched and punched a woman at a residence in the 3000 block of Mammoth Drive. He also reportedly took a swing at another man.

Active warrants

Just before noon Sunday, an officer found Chance Ellison Thrasher, 31, of Butte sleeping in his vehicle in the 200 block of South Montana Street.

Thrasher had active misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest for simple assault and criminal contempt. There also was a warrant out from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Felony assault

Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Montana Street at 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a disturbance.

A woman reported she had been assaulted by Eric Christopher Bartline, 48, of Butte. He allegedly pushed her against the wall and punched her. He then reportedly pushed her to the ground where he wrapped a power cord around her neck.

Bartline was jailed for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation).

Off to jail

Officers observed two men walking around the Comfort Inn parking lot with flashlights.

One of the men, Benjamin Michael Bryant, 32, of Butte had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest for felony criminal contempt and misdemeanor revocation of sentence. He was taken to jail.

Not welcome

Roxanna Marie Smith, 40, homeless, had been told in the past that she was not welcome at the Days Inn, 2700 Harrison Ave. She didn’t heed the warning.

On Thanksgiving night, officers arrived at the motel and found Smith sitting in the lobby. She had been asked to leave several times, but refused.

She was escorted to jail for felony parole violation and the misdemeanors, failure to disperse, criminal trespass to property, and obstructing a peace officer.

Guitar man

Apparently music is not for everyone because late last Wednesday afternoon, a man was playing his guitar outside a residence in the 1500 block of A Street when Timothy Harold Forry, 58, of Butte came outside to complain about the noise.

An argument ensued and the guitar man ended up with a bloody nose and lip. Forry was taken to jail for felony parole violation and misdemeanor simple assault.

Saturday shoplifter

Sarah Margaret Mulcahy, 39, of Butte was arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon at Walmart. She reportedly attempted to take two boxes of food and had exchanged her old shoes for new ones.

Mulcahy also had two outstanding warrants, and when taken to jail, a glass pipe was found in her purse.

Friday DUI

At 6:34 p.m. Friday, a two-vehicle crash with no injuries occurred at Platinum and Montana streets. An officer suspected one of the drivers, Deann J. Matheny, 39, of Butte was driving under the influence.

She failed on-site sobriety maneuvers and was taken to jail for the misdemeanors of driving under the influence (refusal) and following too closely.

Three offenses

On Thanksgiving Day, Jacob Michael Brown, 23, of Missoula was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension), driving under the influence (refusal), and having an open container in the vehicle.

According to police reports, Brown was parked on the northbound side of the highway near Butte where he and a woman were arguing and he reportedly shoved her up against the vehicle.

Brown, who was allegedly intoxicated, was then located in another vehicle and arrested.

Wallets gone

On Thursday morning, a car parked in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue was broken into. A wallet and loose change were taken.

The driver’s side window of a vehicle parked at the Columbus Plaza, 1515 Oregon Ave., was broken and a wallet taken.

House break-in

Sometime between 4 and 6:30 a.m. Friday, a house in the 2800 block of Wharton was broken into. Taken were a Sony Playstation 5, two controllers, a Playstation 4, and two more controllers.

