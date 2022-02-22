Police blotter: Fight over dog; unsportsmanlike conduct; teen reportedly mugged; thefts from passport to flags to wheelchair

Butte police reports

Dog fight

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Hobson Street at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a disturbance.

Turns out that Trisha Louise Jones, 43, of Butte allegedly went to a residence to retrieve a dog. When she wasn’t allowed in, she reportedly kicked the door in with a pistol in her hand. With her was Treven James Wells, 21, also of Butte, and the two left with the dog.

Police caught up with the “dognapping” duo. Jones was arrested for felony aggravated burglary and felony assault with a weapon, and Wells, for felony aggravated burglary.

No one was injured during the altercation.

Banned from MAC

Last weekend, Melissa Jean Finney, 43, of West Yellowstone was a spectator at a girls’ basketball tourney at the Maroon Activities Center.

She allegedly posted comments about another team on Facebook that were deemed “not very sportsmanlike.” She also upset some athletic directors and the management at the MAC.

Because of her behavior, tournament officials decided she shouldn’t be allowed at the MAC. She was banned from the premises and advised not to come back. She didn’t heed their advice and reportedly returned Saturday at around 7 a.m. and parked her car in the parking lot.

Feeney was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and criminal trespass to property.

Teen mugged

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, a man wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and boots reportedly threw a 14-year-old girl to the ground near the skate park at Second and Shields and took her wallet.

The police are investigating the incident.

Going through dumpster

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 2300 block of Cobban where Fredrick Neal Morley, 39, of Butte was seen going through the dumpster behind the BSW building.

He had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken to jail.

Off to jail

At around noon Friday, an official with Butte’s Adult Probation & Parole stopped Chance Allen Chambers, 31, of Butte in the 800 block of East First Street. An officer then transported him to jail for felony probation violation.

Suspicious car

A concerned citizen called at around 1 a.m. Sunday about a suspicious car observed in the 700 block of Sampson.

When officers went to investigate, inside the car was two Butte people, Chareena Marie Holsinger, 41, and Brandon Tucker Lane, 37.

Holsinger and Lane had warrants out for their arrest — she for the felony offenses of criminal contempt and probation violation and he for felony violation of release condition.

Both were carted off to jail.

Arrest warrants

At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Rickard Anthony Skalsky, 38, homeless, was taken into custody at the Butte Rescue Mission for felony probation violation. The arrest warrant was out of Hamilton and Skalsky was reportedly cooperative with law enforcement

While investigating an unwanted person at 16 W. Galena St., on Sunday afternoon, an officer arrested Scott Daniel Hockaday, 44, homeless. Hockaday had warrants out for his arrest for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order.

Friday calls

A credit card, passport, driver’s license, shoes, and jumper cables were taken from an unlocked car parked in the 600 block of South Main Street.

A theft of two construction radios, rechargeable batteries, heat gun, battery charger and a tap and die set was reported.

A grease fire was quickly contained at Fred’s Mesquite Grill.

A woman living in the 600 block of Sampson Street returned home after a couple of months to find that her black 2018 Dodge Charger was stolen.

A man called to report that while parked at the Copper King Inn, 4655 Harrison Ave., an unknown woman sat in her car just behind his car and wouldn’t move. She had by the time police arrived.

Saturday thefts

A theft of a wallet was reported at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home.

Someone took two flags from a residence in the 4800 block of Warren

Flags were reported stolen Saturday from a truck that has been parked in the 900 block of Excelsior since December.

Sunday events

A juvenile destroyed another juvenile’s cell phone near the Butte Civic Center. The parents are going to work it out amongst themselves.

Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found at a rental property. Police arrived to dispose of the items properly.

Two people who reportedly can’t get along were arguing in the 500 block of North Wyoming Street. They were told by an officer to quit contacting each other and both agreed with the officer.

Monday reports

Someone cut the cord on a truck’s block heater parked in the 1300 block of Sunset Road.

A wheelchair was stolen from the porch of an apartment located in the 2800 block of Farragut.

Cleaning supplies were taken from a building in the 500 block of South Main Street

A woman’s black boots were stolen from outside the door of her residence in the Leonard Apartments.

