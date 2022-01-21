Police blotter: Erratic driving, felony DUI; yelling, failure to disperse; business spray-painted

Butte police reports

Felony DUI

Just after 6 p.m., police got a call about a woman driving erratically at Walmart, reportedly nearly striking people in the parking lot.

When they arrived, the driver of the white Ford Taurus, Shannon Marie Gagne, 52, of Butte, had left and headed north on Harrison Avenue, still driving erratically. An officer also noted the woman was driving at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Dundee and Harrison.

She then went down an alley near the 1700 block of Harrison Avenue, nearly losing control of the car.

When stopped by police, Gagne appeared to be intoxicated. She admitted she had been drinking and failed on-site sobriety maneuvers, as well as tests at the jail. She was then transported to St. James Healthcare for blood work.

Once Gagne was returned to the Butte Detention Center, she was jailed for felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and misdemeanor careless driving.

Failure to disperse

On Thursday night, police arrived at an apartment on Idaho Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Neighbors called police because they heard yelling and slamming doors.

Officers learned that Jaylen Andrew Sutton, 21, of Butte had been drinking when the argument started. As an officer tried to question him outside the building, he tried to walk away. When that didn’t work, he demanded the officers’ names and badge numbers.

Meanwhile, the landlord arrived and said neither the man nor the woman were the renters. That comment reportedly angered Sutton, who began yelling obscenities at the landlord.

By this time, officers urged Sutton to go back inside, but he declined that piece of wisdom and was taken to jail for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

TV taken

On Wednesday, a 55-inch television was taken from a building on Rick Jones Way.

Vandalism reported

It was reported Wednesday that someone spray painted the outside of Headframe Spirits at 21 S. Montana St.

Long gone

A call came in Wednesday afternoon about a man and woman arguing near the intersection of Mercury and Washington. They must have made up because when officers arrived they were long gone.

Car found

A man living in the 1600 block of Gaylord had his car taken around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Thanks to his GPS tracker, he found it undamaged in the 1000 block of Maryland Street.

Jacket stolen

A jacket valued at $109 was taken Thursday morning from Staack’s, 102 E. Galena St.

Xbox taken

Sometime Thursday, an Xbox was taken from a residence in the 1000 block of Utah Avenue.

