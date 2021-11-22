Police blotter: Driving stolen vehicle; misdemeanor assaults; armed with knife; asleep at wheel; grill fire at restaurant

Butte police reports

Driving stolen vehicle

At around 8 p.m., dispatch got a call that a recently reported stolen 2001 Jeep Cherokee was at a gas pump at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.

When officers arrived, Zachariah Thomas Bartsch, 34, of Butte was standing outside the vehicle but said he was not driving it.

While talking to Bartsch, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant from the Montana Highway Patrol. Butte-Silver Bow Animal Control had to come get his dog from inside the vehicle and when the store’s video footage was checked, Bartsch appeared to be the driver.

As he was being booked at the Butte Detention Center, Bartsch had a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

Besides the outstanding warrant, he was jailed for felony possession of stolen property and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Two warrants

Tracy Pierce, 49, of Butte was arrested at around 7 p.m. Sunday on Elizabeth Warren Avenue on outstanding warrants — a misdemeanor out of Gallatin County and a felony violation of release condition.

Two counts

Shelby Jillian Johnston, 35, of Butte was jailed Sunday afternoon on two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Johnston reportedly pushed another woman to the ground at a residence and when a man intervened, she allegedly slapped him in the face.

Car stolen

A woman living in the 1000 block of Nevada Street was warming up her Chevy Prizm at 9:15 p.m. Saturday when someone took off with it.

One hour later an off-duty dispatcher saw it, called it in and then followed the car. Officers arrived in the area of Broadway and Arizona and arrested the driver, Kanen Lee Velasquez, 25, of Butte.

Aside from the felony motor vehicle theft, he was jailed on warrants for criminal contempt and probation violation.

Armed with knife

Nesha Sue Hoffman, 38, of Butte was booked just before 6 p.m. Saturday for partner or family member assault with minor injuries and physical contact.

Officers arrived in the 500 block of South Washington Street to learn that Hoffman, armed with a knife, reportedly attacked a man. She was told by law enforcement to put the knife down, but she refused. She was tased, but not injured and taken to jail.

Still in gear

At the intersection of Emmett and Silver streets, Joseph Martin Link, 19, of Butte was found early Saturday afternoon asleep at the wheel with the vehicle still in gear.

He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Purse gone

It was reported Friday afternoon that a purse was stolen from a vehicle while parked at Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave.

Ongoing argument

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Washoe just after midnight Saturday to investigate a disturbance. A man and woman were arguing and then told police they were going to stay away from each other for the rest of the night.

Broken mirror

Early Saturday evening, someone broke a mirror off a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of “C” Street.

Car vandalized

A car parked at the Met Tavern Saturday night had its driver’s side window broken and a checkbook taken.

Kitchen fire

A kitchen grill fire broke out late Sunday morning at Fred’s Mesquite Grill, 205 S. Arizona St. According to reports, the fire was out in 20 minutes

