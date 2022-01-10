Police blotter: Aggravated DUI; stuck in snowbank; assault with a weapon; child hit with boot

Butte police, highway patrol reports

Aggravated DUI

Naomi Marie Barnett, 20, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Her car was damaged and had gotten stuck in the snow near the intersection of Burlington and Continental.

At the scene, Barnett seemed to be intoxicated and she was taken to jail where a Breathalyzer showed she had been driving while being more than twice the legal limit.

Refused to leave

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Ryan Chevez Wyatt, 40, of Butte was at a business in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue yelling at patrons. He then refused to leave.

His refusal to leave led to jail time for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

MHP arrests

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Margaret Ann Gill, 68, of Butte was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and highway speed restrictions. She was taken to the Butte jail.

Jeffrey Francis Connolly, 32, of Butte was booked into the Butte jail at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday. He was arrested by a MHP trooper for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leave the premises

Robert Lawrence Kostrzewa, 36, of Butte was at the Cinz Bar late Friday night, refusing to leave the premises after being asked by staff to do so.

According to a police report, by 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers had offered him a ride home, but he was not leaving and would not identify himself. So, he was taken to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of failure to disperse and obstructing a peace officer.

Stuck in snowbank

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Ami Rochelle Ferda, 27, of Butte became stuck in a snowbank near the intersection of Platinum and Ohio.

Ferda was allegedly intoxicated at the time and driving a car she had reportedly taken without permission.

She was jailed for felony motor vehicle theft and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal), careless driving, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Felony assault

Around 4 p.m. Friday, Kirk Lewis Parmenter, 25, of Butte is alleged to have fired two rounds from a shotgun into a garage door in the 2000 block of Walnut Street. He then reportedly aimed the weapon at a man inside the garage who he was in an argument with.

Parmenter was jailed for felony assault with a weapon

Child hit with boot

Riley Evan Rigby, 27, of Butte was booked into jail Friday afternoon for assault with a weapon.

According to the police report, Rigby is alleged to have struck a 6-year-old boy with a boot, causing an injury to the child.

