New trial date set in Dillon homicide case

A six-day trial in July has been set for a young woman charged with killing a longtime Dillon resident more than 14 months ago, and as it stands, she would be tried with two others accused of obstructing justice in the case.

But results of a mental evaluation for Sandy Moore, who was 19 and in a relationship with 49-year-old Larry Coon when she allegedly strangled him, are still pending and that and other factors could further delay the trial.

It is also possible that defense attorneys for Christina Vanduinen and Kerry Samuel Johnson could seek to sever their cases so they are tried separately. Both are charged with obstructing justice and Vanduinen also is charged with tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say the charges are all tied to Coon’s death so they’re seeking to try all three defendants in one trial.

Moore is charged with deliberate homicide and because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, she faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison if convicted in normal proceedings. She remains in custody.