New trial date set in Dillon homicide case

A six-day trial in July has been set for a young woman charged with killing a longtime Dillon resident more than 14 months ago, and as it stands, she would be tried with two others accused of obstructing justice in the case.
But results of a mental evaluation for Sandy Moore, who was 19 and in a relationship with 49-year-old Larry Coon when she allegedly strangled him, are still pending and that and other factors could further delay the trial.
It is also possible that defense attorneys for Christina Vanduinen and Kerry Samuel Johnson could seek to sever their cases so they are tried separately. Both are charged with obstructing justice and Vanduinen also is charged with tampering with evidence.
Prosecutors say the charges are all tied to Coon’s death so they’re seeking to try all three defendants in one trial.
Moore is charged with deliberate homicide and because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, she faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison if convicted in normal proceedings. She remains in custody.
Vanduinen, who was 23 when the crimes occurred, faces up to 20 years if convicted on her charges while Johnson, who was 56, faces a maximum of 10 years. Johnson is free on bond but Vanduinen is still in jail, in part because she is awaiting sentencing for violating probation in a previous drug-possession case.
A pretrial conference scheduled last week before District Judge Luke Berger was postponed until June because an evaluation of Moore’s fitness to proceed is still pending, but a new trial date was set for July 9.
A psychologist performed the evaluation on Moore by interviewing her and reviewing records but the results are still pending. Depending on results, prosecutors can seek a separate evaluation, but Berger will ultimately decide whether Moore stands trial under normal proceedings.
According to prosecutors, Johnson indicated on Jan. 11, 2020 that he might know about the location of a dead body. He told police he had been at Coon’s home to fix the washer and dryer and found Coon’s wallet but he wasn’t there. He said Moore was acting “strange and nervous.”
Police went to the home and after Moore first refused them admittance, she let officers inside, saying she and Coon had argued and he was out for a walk to calm himself.
Police found Coon’s body between the washer and dryer, with a plastic bag over his head, in a position that indicated it had been moved. Moore was arrested immediately.
A search turned up numerous articles of evidence, including an electric cord that authorities believe may have been used to strangle Coon. Neighbors said they heard Moore and Coon fighting frequently and two people identified as Johnson and Vanduinen had been frequenting the house.
Vanduinen told police that Moore had admitted killing Coon. But Vanduinen explicitly denied seeing or touching Coon’s body “despite having detailed knowledge of the condition and location of the body,” according to charging documents.
Johnson said he wasn’t present when Coon was killed, had not seen the body nor attempted to move it. But police inspected the washer and dryer and said it was unlikely work had been done on them recently, conflicting with Johnson’s previous statements.