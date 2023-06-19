A defense attorney told jurors Monday that Martin Bradley Coleman was attacked and used justifiable force when he shot a man at a house in Butte in June 2022.

The man who was shot, Anthony Worth, acknowledged that he first grabbed Coleman by the throat and punched him in the eye and said the two wrestled for a minute or two before Coleman shot him.

But in answering questions from prosecutors, Worth said he was never on top of Coleman during the struggle, did not choke him, did not have a weapon and never threatened to kill him. Worth survived shots to the abdomen, torso and face.

Prosecutors charged Coleman, 37, with attempted deliberate homicide after the shooting on June 11, 2022, at a house in the 1300 block of East Park Place. His trial started Monday and is expected to last three days, perhaps longer.

Prosecutors did not make any sweeping claims during opening statements Monday but told the jury of six men and six women that witnesses and evidence would give them a clear picture of what happened that day.

Defense attorneys Suzanne Marshall Malloy and Mark Johnson maintain that Coleman acted with justifiable force.

“Mr. Coleman was the one who was actually attacked that day,” Johnson told jurors. “He was severely injured by Mr. Worth. We will show that Mr. Coleman took reasonable measures to defend himself that day because he was in a fight for his life and he thought he was going to be killed.”

A woman at the house called police after the mid-afternoon shooting. She told officers she heard two men arguing in the living room and after she told them to take it outside, she heard gunshots.

Police found Worth inside the doorway and before he was taken to the hospital, he said “Marty” was the shooter, he lived across the alley and drove a red truck, according to prosecutors.

Police located Coleman hours later at an apartment complex. During his arrest, Coleman began crying, said he had been scared all day and said, “He was going to kill me, he was going to kill me.”

He faces a minimum of 10 years and maximum of 100 years if convicted on the attempted homicide charge. He was also charged with felony drug possession for allegedly having meth and faces up to five years if convicted of that.

Prosecutors later accused Coleman of making phone calls from jail and trying to persuade a witness to say the man attacked him and he acted in self-defense, even though she told him and police she didn’t see what happened.

He was charged with felony tampering with a witness but a jury acquitted him of that in February. During that trial, the woman acknowledged she was now Coleman’s girlfriend and that she and Worth had previously been together for years and shared a child.

Prosecutors first called two officers to the stand Monday and both said they arrived at the house and saw Worth lying in the doorway with gunshot wounds.

Bodycam footage from one of the officers was played for jurors and even though Worth is not pictured, he can be heard moaning loudly and saying “Marty” shot him.

Worth took the stand late Monday afternoon. He spoke slowly and softly, taking long pauses before answering some questions from prosecutor Kelli Fivey, and was barely audible at times. He said he was nervous.

He said he stayed at the house where he was shot “off and on,” had previously been with the woman there for 11 years and was still in an “off and on” relationship with her when the shooting occurred.

Worth said he did not stay at the house the night before but found some of his tools in the street that night and popped tires on the woman’s jeep because of it.

He went to the house the next day and said he and the woman were arguing about the tire incident when he saw Coleman drive up.

He said Coleman had a wife and young son and they were neighbors. He said he knew Coleman a little bit and their sons played together, but did not consider Coleman a friend.

He said the mother of his son would go over to Coleman’s house daily and often ask him to fix things, so when Coleman drove up, he suggested she get him to fix the tires.

He suggested that Coleman heard that and according to Worth, Coleman told him, “Why don’t you shut the f*** up, punk.”

Worth said he then grabbed Coleman by the throat, punched him in the face and they started wrestling. He said he heard and felt the first gunshot but wasn’t sure about the others.

“I knew I had been shot,” Worth said. “I remember telling him to stop, he was killing me.”

Defense attorneys will get to cross-examine Worth when the trial resumes Tuesday morning.