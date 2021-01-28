Man pleads not guilty to robbery and attack at Thomas' Family Apparel

Prosecutors say a Butte man attacked the owner of a clothing store in Butte in October by using a stun gun on his neck and repeatedly punching him in the face while demanding all his money.

The man, 36-year-old Preston Leroy Caldwell, pleaded not guilty to robbery Thursday and District Judge Kurt Krueger allowed him to remain free on certain restrictions with the next court hearing set for Feb. 25.

Prosecutors say a robbery charge was warranted because Caldwell inflicted bodily harm on the victim in the process of a theft at Thomas’ Family Apparel at 3636 Harrison Ave. on Oct. 16. A conviction carries a minimum two-year sentence and maximum of 40 years.

Police said in October that Caldwell used a stun device during the robbery and then fled with a small amount of money, but more details are included in charging documents filed last month.

Prosecutors say Caldwell walked downstairs to the store around 5:30 p.m., went to the back and used a stun device on the victim’s neck while using his other hand to punch him in the face.

The victim yelled for an employee to call police, reached into his pocket and gave Caldwell $25. Caldwell said he wanted more money but fled when the victim said it was all he had.