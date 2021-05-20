Man gets 7 years at Montana State Prison in tampering case

A Missoula man has been sentenced to seven years at the Montana State Prison for forcing a man at gunpoint to call the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office and say he no longer wanted to pursue charges in an alleged carjacking.

District Judge Robert Whelan sentenced 27-year-old Taylor Allen Kaufman on Wednesday to five years for felony tampering with a witness and an additional two years for using a gun in the act. The actual sentence was 12 years, but five were suspended.

The victim said Kaufman and another man had carjacked him in Jefferson County in March 2020 and two weeks later, on April 1, he showed up at friend’s residence in Butte with a gun.

Kaufman pointed the gun at the victim’s head and forced him to call a woman in the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office and “tell her he no longer wished to pursue the complaint for the alleged carjacking,” according to charging documents filed in Butte.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Jefferson County official confirmed to police that the victim had indeed called saying he wanted to drop charges against Kaufman. But the victim called back a short time later saying “Kaufman forced him to call and had a gun to his head.”