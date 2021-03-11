Man accused of rape skips court hearing, $100,000 bench warrant issued

A judge planned to issue a bench warrant Thursday because a 22-year-old Butte man accused of rape involving a 15-year-old girl failed to show for a court hearing.

Jeremiah Justin Williams had previously pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and was scheduled for a hearing to discuss the status of his case. His public defender, Josh Demers, was in court but he didn’t know where his client was.

Williams had previously posted $100,000 bond but Krueger said the bench warrant also would carry a $100,000 bond, meaning he would have to pay that again to be released once he is arrested.

Police first arrested Williams last March after they became aware of allegations that he was having sex with the teenage girl. He was 21 at the time.

During a forensic interview, she said she and Williams had become “more than friends” and she told him she wanted to have sex. She says she also told him she was 15. In Montana, anyone under age 16 cannot consent to sex.

At some point, prosecutors say, Williams knew she was 15 and said they had sex twice at his residence.

Because the alleged victim was 15 and the offender was four or years older at the time, a conviction in this case carries a minimum four-year prison term and maximum of 100 years.

