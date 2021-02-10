Man accused in McGruff Park shooting pleads guilty

A Billings man accused of shooting a man in a parking lot at McGruff Park in Butte last April pleaded guilty to lesser charges Wednesday but could still be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors initially charged 22-year-old Colby Allen Clark with attempted deliberate homicide, robbery, tampering with evidence and criminal endangerment. Attempted homicide alone carries a maximum sentence of 100 years and robbery is punishable by up to 40 years.

In an agreement with prosecutors, Clark pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault with a weapon, which carries a maximum 20-year term, and criminal endangerment, which has a 10-year maximum.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District Judge Kurt Krueger ordered a presentence investigation with sentencing to be set later. Clark was returned to jail after the hearing.

According to prosecutors, a woman who knew Clark from the Butte Pre-Release Center ran into him at a store in Deer Lodge on April 30, 2020, and rode with him in a silver Ford Ranger to Butte. They went to another man’s house and drove him to a T-Mobile store, where he paid a bill and bought some headphones.