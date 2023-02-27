Prosecutors told jurors Monday that a jailed Butte man tried to persuade a witness to say he acted in self-defense when attacked by a man even though she told him and police she didn’t see what happened.

Defense attorneys for 37-year-old Martin Bradley Coleman say he was in jail and scared but believed the woman had witnessed what happened, so he wasn’t asking her to lie or change her story during two conversations recorded at jail.

After about one hour of deliberation early Monday evening, the jury of nine women and three men found Coleman not guilty of tampering with a witness, a felony that carries a maximum 10-year prison term.

He still faces a far more serious charge — attempted deliberate homicide — in a case that is still pending. A conviction on that has a minimum 10-year prison term and maximum of life.

He is accused in that case of shooting a neighbor in the face on June 11 at a house on East Park Place on the Flat. The man survived but according to prosecutors, that’s the incident Coleman was trying to get the woman to lie about.

The jury found otherwise.

“Thank you all! Thank you all very much!” Coleman shouted to jurors after District Judge Robert Whelan thanked them for service and dismissed them.

“One down, one to go,” Coleman’s defense attorney, Suzanne Marshall Malloy, said before Coleman was escorted back to jail. He’s been there since the shooting last June but in court Monday, he wore a blue blazer, button-down shirt and khaki pants.

While in front of jurors Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys tried to avoid mentions of the actual shooting, since the facts behind it are a separate matter in a separate case.

But after jurors were chosen and then left for lunch, prosecutor Kelli Fivey told Whelan that some jurors were sure to connect the dots.

Indeed, body cam police footage, recorded phone calls from jail and testimony in court Monday made it clear that someone was hurt and Coleman had been accused of causing it. In body cam footage taken just after the shooting, a man can be heard moaning.

And in one of the recorded phone calls played for jurors, Coleman tells the woman, “I wasn’t trying to kill him, I was trying to save myself.”

In the case still pending, Coleman is accused of shooting a 42-year-old man in a house in the 1300 block of East Park Place around 2 p.m. on June 11. A woman said the two were arguing inside and after she told them to take it outside, she heard gunshots.

Police found the victim inside the door and before he was taken to the hospital, he said “Marty” was the shooter, lived across the alley and drove a red truck. Officers located Coleman’s vehicle at an apartment complex several hours later and he was arrested there.

Prosecutors say on June 17, while talking by phone from the jail, Coleman told the woman he was only defending himself and not trying to kill the man. All phone calls at the detention center are recorded and inmates are told so at the beginning of every call.

The woman told Coleman she was in the hallway, didn’t see the shooting and police have her on video saying so.

“I know but if I need you to testify would you please (expletive) testify for me,” Coleman says in the call, which was played for jurors. She again says she didn’t see it, but at one point, he said, “Let them know that fool attacked me and I was just defending myself.”

During other calls, prosecutors say, it is clear the woman, Coleman and Coleman’s wife were in a relationship.

During a July 14 visit to the jail, prosecutors say, Coleman told the woman the state was trying to give him a life sentence. They talk about the case and Coleman asks her to state that he was welcome in the house where the shooting occurred and the other man was not.

He tells her she “was right there,” and “you know he attacked me” and has her promise that no matter what, she is going to be there for him.

During testimony Monday, the woman acknowledged that she is now Coleman’s girlfriend and that she and the other man involved in the incident had previously been together for years and shared a child.

But she told jurors what she told police and Coleman — that she was in the back of the house and did not see the actual altercation. She told police she didn’t even know who else was involved.

Malloy, the defense attorney, balked at that claim and told jurors the woman was not credible. She knew what happened, Malloy said during closing arguments, but was afraid to say because her ex was at times violent.

Prosecutors said Coleman wanted to her to testify to his version of events.

“Even though she is now in a romantic relationship with the defendant, her story hasn’t changed,” Fivey said.

Fellow prosecutor Kaitlyn Lamb said Coleman tried to get the woman to testify falsely, and that was tampering even though she didn’t actually change her story.

Coleman took the stand in his own defense and said he believed the woman did witness the incident. He just wanted her to tell the truth, he said, because “my life was on the line.”

“I don’t want to spend the rest of my life in jail,” he said.

After the verdict was read, Coleman cried and hugged Malloy, told two supporters he loved them and was led back to jail by an officer.