Judge balks at man's self-defense claim, sets trial date on assault charge

In a fairly rare occurrence, a Butte man accused of aggravated assault pleaded guilty to a lesser offense Thursday but botched the underlying plea agreement by claiming he was acting solely in self-defense during an altercation with another man.

When District Judge Kurt Krueger asked 23-year-old Kelly Joseph Merrick to admit what he did in committing felony criminal endangerment, meaning conduct that creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another, Merrick did not do it.

Instead, he said, “I was really just defending myself.”

So Krueger set a Dec. 7 trial date on the original charge of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Criminal endangerment is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but plea deals rarely call for the maximum.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors had agreed to the lesser charge in exchange for a guilty plea to criminal endangerment, but in pleas, defendants must also admit what they did in committing the crime.

According to prosecutors, Merrick and two other males went to a person’s house on Octane Lane in Butte in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2009. Several people were in the garage when Merrick confronted a man and slammed him to the ground.