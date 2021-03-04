Guilty: Woman admits falling asleep, smothering infant daughter in Butte

A woman pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Thursday, admitting she fell asleep in a car near the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and smothered her infant daughter while high on methamphetamine.
Audria Rose Nickerson, 31, previously pleaded not guilty to the charge but changed her plea in exchange for prosecutors recommending a certain sentence in a plea agreement, said Samm Cox, lead prosecutor in the case.
Cox declined to say Thursday what that recommendation is, but the conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and fine up to $50,000.
District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the plea from Nickerson, who appeared via video from the Butte jail, and ordered a presentence investigation.
A sentencing date will be set later, and although judges often go along with plea agreement recommendations, they don’t have to and sometimes do not. Nickerson remained jailed Thursday with bond set at $200,000.
When defendants in Montana plead guilty to charges, they are required to specifically say what they did in committing the crime. Her attorney, Ellie Hill-Smith, posed the question.
“Right outside the courthouse here, did you negligently cause the death of your 5-month old daughter by falling asleep on her when you were under the influence of methamphetamine?” she asked.
“I did,” said Nickerson, who was calm and composed then and while answering a series of questions by Krueger to ensure that she knew the consequences of pleading guilty. One is giving up the right to appeal the case.
Nickerson told officers that the night before the incident, her family was packing in Butte to move to Maine, according to charging documents. She then got into an argument with her husband and put her two kids in the car then drove off. She was on meth at the time.
Nickerson said her infant was initially asleep but woke up while she was driving from her home.
She said she stopped the car briefly to remove her daughter from the car seat and continued to drive.
Nickerson said at around 5 a.m. she parked her gray Buick on Alaska Street, just north of Granite Street, but did not shut off the car. She then fell asleep with her baby in her arms.
The car was less than a half-block down from the Butte police station. Officers found Nickerson slumped over her infant daughter in her car around 8:30 a.m.
Officers tried to yell at Nickerson to wake her up, and even shook the car. When Nickerson wouldn’t wake up, officers broke the window of the car to remove her and immediately began performing CPR on the infant.
The infant was pronounced dead, and the other child in the car was turned over to the Department of Family Services.
Nickerson, who was pregnant at the time, was allowed to remain free while police waited on toxicology results and she went to Maine. She was arrested on Dec. 16, 2019 but refused to waive extradition and was released on a $20,000 unsecured bond.
She was later arrested on a bench warrant in Farmington, Maine and returned to Butte and placed into custody.