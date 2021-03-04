Guilty: Woman admits falling asleep, smothering infant daughter in Butte

“I did,” said Nickerson, who was calm and composed then and while answering a series of questions by Krueger to ensure that she knew the consequences of pleading guilty. One is giving up the right to appeal the case.

Nickerson told officers that the night before the incident, her family was packing in Butte to move to Maine, according to charging documents. She then got into an argument with her husband and put her two kids in the car then drove off. She was on meth at the time.

Nickerson said her infant was initially asleep but woke up while she was driving from her home.

She said she stopped the car briefly to remove her daughter from the car seat and continued to drive.

Nickerson said at around 5 a.m. she parked her gray Buick on Alaska Street, just north of Granite Street, but did not shut off the car. She then fell asleep with her baby in her arms.

The car was less than a half-block down from the Butte police station. Officers found Nickerson slumped over her infant daughter in her car around 8:30 a.m.

Officers tried to yell at Nickerson to wake her up, and even shook the car. When Nickerson wouldn’t wake up, officers broke the window of the car to remove her and immediately began performing CPR on the infant.