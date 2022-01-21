Familiar ‘jury duty’ scam surfaces once again

The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department recently had reports of a scam involving jury duty.

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, a person who says they are with the police or court staff calls the victim telling them they have missed jury duty and owe a fine. They ask the person to buy gift cards to pay the fine.

“Neither the police or the courts would contact someone in this manner,” said Lester. “This is a scam that has occurred in the past.”

Lester urges residents not to provide any information to the caller and end the call. He asked that you report receiving such calls to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.