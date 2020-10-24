 Skip to main content
Ennis man, 53, held on homicide charge after woman killed
Ennis man, 53, held on homicide charge after woman killed

A 53-year-old Ennis man is in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting in Ennis Friday afternoon.

At 2:01 p.m. Friday, the Madison County Sheriff's dispatch center received a call reporting a gunshot within Ennis town limits.

The Ennis Police department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Forest Service law enforcement responded to the scene, along with Ennis Ambulance.

According to a joint press release from Ennis Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Department, an unidentified female was killed by a gunshot and Rick Park of Ennis is being held on charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.

Ennis Police Chief John Moore said Saturday that Park's initial court appearance, a bail hearing, is expected on Tuesday.

