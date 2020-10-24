Ennis man, 53, held on homicide charge after woman killed

A 53-year-old Ennis man is in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting in Ennis Friday afternoon.

At 2:01 p.m. Friday, the Madison County Sheriff's dispatch center received a call reporting a gunshot within Ennis town limits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Ennis Police department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Forest Service law enforcement responded to the scene, along with Ennis Ambulance.

According to a joint press release from Ennis Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Department, an unidentified female was killed by a gunshot and Rick Park of Ennis is being held on charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.

Ennis Police Chief John Moore said Saturday that Park's initial court appearance, a bail hearing, is expected on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0