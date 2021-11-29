Collision with school bus leaves one dead

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan collided with a Whitehall school bus on Montana Highway 2, killing the minivan’s 52-year-old driver and sending his 35-year-old passenger to St. James Healthcare with injuries.

The driver of the school bus was not injured and neither was the only passenger on board, a 7-year-old boy, the Montana Highway Patrol said. The driver of the minivan was from Manhattan, Montana and the injured passenger is from Belgrade. Details of the injuries were not available.

The accident occurred near Whitehall.

The Highway Patrol said the minivan was westbound on Highway 2, and while negotiating a sharp right-hand corner, crossed the center line and struck the bus head on. Following impact, the minivan and bus came to rest in the roadway. The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither he nor his passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

