California man admits trafficking meth into Butte community

The release also stated that in court documents, the government alleged Tavares was trafficking meth from about November 2018 to November 2019. Law enforcement learned that Tavares was shipping drugs, which originated in Mexico, into Montana from California. During an undercover operation, an agent ordered meth from Humberto Villareal, of Sinaloa, Mexico, who was sentenced in 2021 to 17 years in federal prison for conviction of meth trafficking in the Butte area. In July 2019, law enforcement received a package, sent from Tavares, that contained a little more than one pound of meth and 37 grams of heroin. Agents paid for the drugs Tavares sent by wiring money to Ricardo Ramos Medina, in Sinaloa. Medina was sentenced in 2020 to eight years in federal prison for conviction on trafficking pounds of meth and other drugs to the Butte area.