Butte police investigating homicide early Saturday evening
breaking top story

Butte police investigating homicide early Saturday evening

Casey Page, for the Independent Record

Police say a Butte man was killed during an apparent altercation with another Butte man early Saturday night. 

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Emmett and Park streets shortly before 6 p.m. and found the 58-year-old victim unresponsive. He was taken to St. James Healthcare and pronounced dead, apparently from blunt force trauma, shortly after arrival, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a statement.

The suspect, also 58, has been detained, he said.

"It appears the two men were in an altercation," Lester said.  

The deceased man will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

"The victim has injuries that appear to be consistent with blunt force trauma," Lester said. "We will not have an official cause and manner of death until after the autopsy." 

Additional details will be released when available, Lester said.

"Our investigators are trying to determine what the exact circumstances were, but there is no ongoing concern for public safety as a result of this incident," he said.

