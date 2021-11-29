 Skip to main content
Butte man jailed for attempted homicide

Scott Cook

Scott Cook

A Butte man was jailed the night before Thanksgiving for attempted deliberate homicide and felony aggravated burglary.

Scott Deion Cook, 55, of Butte, allegedly went to a residence in the 2500 block of Nettie Street sometime after 10 p.m. and pepper sprayed a man and a woman just inside the residence. He then reportedly forced his way in, assaulted the woman and allegedly fired a shot at the man and missed.

Cook then fled the scene in a vehicle, but was quickly apprehended by Butte police in the 2300 block of Pine Street.

According to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, the weapon involved is believed to be a 9mm handgun. Officers have searched for the weapon, but it has not been located.

The incident remains under investigation. Cook remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. Anyone with any incident details are asked to contact the Butte Police Department at 406-497-1120.

