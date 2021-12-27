 Skip to main content
Butte man jailed, accused of attempted rape

An attempted sexual assault was reported Thursday night at the Silver Bow Homes.

Tyrone Daniely, 20, of Butte, was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday by a Butte-Silver Bow police officer who was nearby when the alleged crime occurred.

Daniely reportedly knocked on a resident’s door at the apartment complex, then pushed his way in, and allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 68-year-old woman.

Now housed in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center for aggravated burglary and attempted sexual assault, Daniely’s bond has been set at $150,000.

