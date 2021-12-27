Butte man jailed, accused of attempted rape

An attempted sexual assault was reported Thursday night at the Silver Bow Homes.
Tyrone Daniely, 20, of Butte, was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday by a Butte-Silver Bow police officer who was nearby when the alleged crime occurred.
Daniely reportedly knocked on a resident’s door at the apartment complex, then pushed his way in, and allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 68-year-old woman.
Now housed in the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center for aggravated burglary and attempted sexual assault, Daniely’s bond has been set at $150,000.