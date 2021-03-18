Butte man almost talks himself into jail

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Krueger, who like all judges is not bound by plea deals, cut him off immediately.

“Be very careful what you say here,” the judge said loudly. “I have had people talk themselves into jail quite often.”

He told Gibbons he could go to jail if that’s what he wanted and said there was no excuse for doing what he did.

“Under any circumstances, you should not be waving a gun around,” Krueger said.

When Gibbons got a second chance to speak, he apologized for his behavior, saying, “There was no need for that.”

The judge then went along with the plea recommendations. If Gibbons abides by probation requirements for one year, he can have the episode removed from his record.

Last year, a man talked himself into a harsher sentence by suggesting his contact with a prior assault victim was a two-way street.

That angered Krueger, who was prepared to go along with a plea deal recommending the man be sentenced to nine months in prison program followed by a four-year deferred sentence. After the man's quip, Krueger gave him four years in custody of state prison officials.

