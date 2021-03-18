Butte man almost talks himself into jail

District Judge Kurt Krueger does not like to hear defendants make excuses or cast blame when pleading guilty or being sentenced for crimes committed in Butte-Silver Bow County.
Mark Richard Gibbons learned that Thursday, his 35th birthday, while on the cusp of avoiding jail time for taking out a pistol during the latest episode in a long-running dispute with a neighbor.
The neighbor had ongoing issues with Gibbons, and on May 5 last year, said Gibbons was in an alley moving railroad ties onto his property. They started arguing and Gibbons pulled out a pistol, cocked it and said he was “checking his bullets,” prosecutors say.
Gibbons was initially charged with felony assault with a weapon, which carries a possible 20-year prison term, and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
But under a deal with prosecutors, he agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor negligent endangerment and the misdemeanor weapons charge. In exchange, prosecutors were recommending a one-year deferred sentence on the first charge and a 10-day suspended sentence for the second. The bottom line is no jail or prison time.
Krueger was about to go along with that but first asked Gibbons to explain what a deferred sentence meant. Gibbons said a few words but then started to place blame on his neighbor.
Krueger, who like all judges is not bound by plea deals, cut him off immediately.
“Be very careful what you say here,” the judge said loudly. “I have had people talk themselves into jail quite often.”
He told Gibbons he could go to jail if that’s what he wanted and said there was no excuse for doing what he did.
“Under any circumstances, you should not be waving a gun around,” Krueger said.
When Gibbons got a second chance to speak, he apologized for his behavior, saying, “There was no need for that.”
The judge then went along with the plea recommendations. If Gibbons abides by probation requirements for one year, he can have the episode removed from his record.
Last year, a man talked himself into a harsher sentence by suggesting his contact with a prior assault victim was a two-way street.
That angered Krueger, who was prepared to go along with a plea deal recommending the man be sentenced to nine months in prison program followed by a four-year deferred sentence. After the man's quip, Krueger gave him four years in custody of state prison officials.