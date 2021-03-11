Butte man admits punching 16-year-old girl in head

A Butte man accused of punching his grandfather-in-law in the face and a 16-year-old girl in the head has pleaded guilty to one of the assaults.

Brandon Tucker Lane, 36, pleaded guilty to felony partner-family member assault, third or subsequent offense, in a plea agreement with prosecutors Wednesday. He admitted specifically to punching the girl in the head last April 17.

District Judge Robert Whelan ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for May 17. In the plea deal, prosecutors are recommending a five-year suspended sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lane was also charged with felony aggravated assault for allegedly punching a 78-year-old man, his grandfather-in-law, in the face at a residence that same night. The girl told police Lane had been drinking.

The elder victim was 78, had dementia and had been punched so hard, his entire head and face was severely bruised, his right eye was swollen shut and his right ear was swollen two to three times normal size, according to charging documents.

The man was taken to St. James Healthcare, where he was admitted after it was determined he also had a small brain bleed.

That charge carries a maximum 20-year prison term and is technically still pending, but could be dropped at sentencing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 9

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.