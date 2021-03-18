 Skip to main content
Butte man accused of shooting during car theft pleads not guilty
Butte man accused of shooting during car theft pleads not guilty

Dylan Harrison

Harrison

A man who allegedly shot another man in the hand while attempting to steal a car in Butte pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted deliberate homicide Thursday.

Dylan Jo Harrison, 26, of Butte also pleaded not guilty to felony robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft and forgery. District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas and set the next hearing for April 15.

Harrison appeared for his arraignment by video from jail, where he remains with bond set at $250,000.

According to police and prosecutors, Dylan was trying to steal a car from the 3200 block of Quincy Street on Feb. 23 when a 66-year-old man opened the door stop him. The car belonged to a relative of the man.

He was able to grab Dylan, pull him from the car and call out to his adult son, but a wrestling match ensued. They were able to get Dylan to the ground but he pulled out a .45-caliber handgun and fired three shots, striking the older man in the finger.

The other two shots didn’t hit anyone, but he was charged with one count of attempted homicide for shooting the victim and another count for firing at his son. The victim was treated at St. James Healthcare and later released.

Prosecutors say Dylan stole the handgun, leading to the theft charge, and signed and cashed a stolen check, leading to the forgery charge.

Each of the attempted homicide counts are punishable by prison terms of 10 years to life while robbery carries a maximum 40-year term.

