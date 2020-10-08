Butte man accused of rape, pleads not guilty

Prosecutors say a Butte man raped a woman during a house party in Butte more than two years ago, possibly by using a date-rape drug, and DNA results bolster their case.

Tracer Lee Croy, now 21, told police he did not have sex with the woman in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2018, and on Thursday, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the plea and Croy remains free on $75,000 bond. If convicted, he faces a maximum life sentence or up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the investigation and getting DNA results took a long time. Croy was arrested in Madison County on Aug. 24, posted bond on Sept. 1 and formal charges detailing the alleged events were filed last month.

The woman told police she thought she could deal with the alleged assault on her own, but told her mother about it two days later and went to the hospital, where she also talked with officers.

She said Croy kept trying to kiss her during the party but she resisted. He then gave her a beer and after drinking some of it, she felt “really messed up,” according to charging documents.