Butte defendant admits stabbing as 17-year-old

A young Butte man who was 17 when he stabbed another male in the chest last year pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment Thursday, but prosecutors dropped a more serious charge of assault with a weapon.

Ethan Gabriel Hawk, now 18, admitted to District Judge Kurt Krueger that he struck the victim and his car with a knife the night of May 13, 2020. He will be sentenced later and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000.

Hawk was initially charged with assault with a weapon, which has a 20-year maximum, and felony criminal mischief, carrying a possible 10 years, but charges were amended in a plea agreement.

Because he was 17 and initially accused of assault with a weapon, prosecutors say they were required to charge him as an adult. Hawk’s defense attorneys tried to get him transferred to Youth Court but Krueger ruled against that request in November, citing the seriousness of the crime.

According to prosecutors, the victim had been exchanging words with Hawk over the social media platform Snapchat for a week before agreeing to meet Hawk at his house to “talk it over.”

